"Squad back at it" "Missed this duo": Fans react as South Carolina's Adhel Tac reunites with former teammate Kamilla Cardoso in latest TikTok

Kamilla Cardoso and Adhel Tac are together again. Tac shared her reunion with her former South Carolina teammate on TikTok, posting an adorable video of them dancing to Mila J's song "My Main."

Ad

Ad

Trending

Tac and Cardoso took turns standing in front of the camera to show off their dance moves. They were both laughing during the 12-second clip, which has received more than 4,300 likes. College hoops fans reacted to Tac's delightful TikTok post, which has already been viewed at least 32,000 times on the social media platform.

College hoops fans reacted to Adhel Tac's reunion with Kamilla Cardoso on TikTok. Source: Tiktok/@lehda.aaa

"Ayee squad back at it," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Missed this duo badddd," another fan chimed in.

"My girlsssssss," one fan commented.

"I love seeing Milla letting loose. Yall bring each other happiness. Love to see it," another fan replied.

"This did something to my heart. I was frustrated for Milla the other night. The two of yall hit like PB and jelly," one fan shared.

Ad

"Love seeing the crew together!" another fan posted.

Adhel Tac and Kamilla Cardoso got to spend time together at South Carolina after the former enrolled early in January last year. Tac suffered a knee injury during her senior season at South Grand Prairie and joined the Gamecocks for the spring semester to help in her recovery.

Tac witnessed Cardoso and the Gamecocks win the NCAA Tournament in 2024, beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game. Cardoso later moved to the WNBA, joining the Chicago Sky after they picked her third in the 2024 draft.

Ad

How Adhel Tac fared for South Carolina in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Adhel Tac played 23 games in her freshman season with the South Carolina Gamecocks, averaging 1.6 points and 1.6 boards as a substitute. She saw little playing time under Dawn Staley, averaging 3.8 minutes per contest in the 2024-25 season.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Adhel Tac (#15) practices before the NCAA Woman’s Final Four at Amalie Arena. Photo: Imagn

Tac's best performance last campaign came in the game against Missouri on Jan. 2, scoring nine points and grabbing six boards in South Carolina's 83-52 victory. She shot 3-for-5 from the field and 3-for-5 from the charity stripe in the rout.

Tac made two appearances in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, playing in the first round against Tennessee Tech and in the Final Four against Texas. She averaged 4.0 points in the wins over the Golden Eagles and the Longhorns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here