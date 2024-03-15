Several famous sports personalities, including Cameron Brink, Jessica Pegula, and Alycia Parks, extended warm birthday wishes to Coco Gauff, as she turned 20 on March 13th.

Gauff marked the occasion by sharing a beachy photo on her official Instagram account and captioning it:

"20! just a pieces in her natural habitat"

She then added that she feels beyond blessed and is grateful to be where she is now.

Her post received immense love from her fans. The Stanford Cardinals forward, Cameron Brink, also wrote a sweet message to Gauff.

"HBD QUEEEEEN"

Gauff's transition into her twenties follows her achievement of winning the U.S. Open in September.

Cameron Brink declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft

While Coco Gauff is making a mark in tennis, Brink is also heading toward greatness. The 22-year-old declared for the 2024 WNBA draft on Tuesday ahead of the NCAA tournament.

The senior averages 17.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks in 31 games this season. She was one of the three cornerstones in the 2023 draft class, alongside Caitlin Clark of Iowa and UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Steph Curry endorsed Brink on her WNBA buzz

After Brink announced her intentions for the WNBA draft, her godbrother and NBA icon, Steph Curry, congratulated her. The Golden State Warriors star was happy as he gave a shoutout to Brink.

"Hey Cam, just want to say congratulations. Huge huge announcement, huge milestone, huge accomplishment. Prepare yourself for the WNBA draft.

He then continued to say that she must fulfill her unfinished business in the NCAA tournament. The 36-year-old is excited to see where her career leads her.

Curry's and Brink's parents are each other's lifelong friends. Michelle and Greg Brink are close friends with Sonya and Dell Curry, as the couple played basketball at Virginia Tech. The four kept in touch with each other, which brought Steph and Cameron close to each other.

