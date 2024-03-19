Stephen A. Smith names two Women's March Madness showdowns he "wants most" in 2024

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently gave his take on the two Women's March Madness showdowns he "wants most" in 2024.

The First Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament tip off on March 21st as the Sacred Heart Pioneers take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

Stephen A. Smith names his top two Women's March Madness showdowns

ESPN/SEC reporter Andraya Carter was joined by Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Molly Qerim on "First Take" to discuss the top teams in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament, a potential LSU vs. Iowa rematch, and more.

Smith said he is actively looking forward to the rematch between LSU and South Carolina.

"What I want most I want so badly I want to rematch with LSU and South Carolina but I also want I also want LSU I want to see them against Caitlin clock again," said Stephen A. Smith. "I want to see what happens and I'm afraid I'm not gonna get this kind of stuff that I want."

Women’s NCAA Tournament Location and Date

Rounds Location Date First Four TBD Mar. 20 to Mar. 21 First Round Columbia, South Carolina Blooming, Indiana Corvallis, Oregon Notre Dame, Indiana Iowa City, Iowa Manhattan, Kansas Baton Rouge, Louisiana Los Angeles, California Blacksburg, Virginia Storrs, Connecticut Columbus, Ohio Austin, Texas Spokane, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Stanford, California Mar. 22 to Mar. 23 Second Round Columbia, South Carolina Blooming, Indiana Corvallis, Oregon Notre Dame, Indiana Iowa City, Iowa Manhattan, Kansas Baton Rouge, Louisiana Los Angeles, California Blacksburg, Virginia Storrs, Connecticut Columbus, Ohio Austin, Texas Spokane, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Stanford, California Mar. 24 to Mar. 25 Sweet 16 Portland, Oregon Albany, New York Mar. 29 to Mar. 30 Elite Eight Portland, Oregon Albany, New York Mar. 31 to Apr. 1 Final Four Cleveland, Ohio Apr. 5 National Championship Cleveland, Ohio Apr. 7 $3

Which teams are participating in the Women's NCAA Tournament?

The following teams will participate in the Women's 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Regional 1 (Albany)

South Carolina Notre Dame Oregon State Indiana Oklahoma Nebraska Ole Miss North Carolina Michigan State Marquette Texas A&M Florida Gulf Coast Fairfield Eastern Washington Kent State Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

Regional 2 (Albany)

Iowa UCLA LSU Kansas Colorado Louisville Creighton West Virginia Princeton UNLV Middle Tennessee Drake Portland Rice California Baptist Holy Cross/UT Martin

Regional 3 (Portland)

USC Ohio State UConn Virginia Tech Baylor Syracuse Duke Kansas Michigan Richmond Auburn/Arizona Vanderbilt/Columbia Marshall Jackson State Maine Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Regional 4 (Portland)

Texas Stanford NC State Gonzaga Utah Tennessee Iowa State Alabama Florida State Maryland Green Bay South Dakota State UC Irvine Chattanooga Norfolk State Drexel

