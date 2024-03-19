Stephen A. Smith names two Women's March Madness showdowns he "wants most" in 2024

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently gave his take on the two Women's March Madness showdowns he "wants most" in 2024.
The First Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament tip off on March 21st as the Sacred Heart Pioneers take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose.
Stephen A. Smith names his top two Women's March Madness showdowns
ESPN/SEC reporter Andraya Carter was joined by Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Molly Qerim on "First Take" to discuss the top teams in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament, a potential LSU vs. Iowa rematch, and more.
Smith said he is actively looking forward to the rematch between LSU and South Carolina.
"What I want most I want so badly I want to rematch with LSU and South Carolina but I also want I also want LSU I want to see them against Caitlin clock again," said Stephen A. Smith. "I want to see what happens and I'm afraid I'm not gonna get this kind of stuff that I want."
Women’s NCAA Tournament Location and Date
Which teams are participating in the Women's NCAA Tournament?
The following teams will participate in the Women's 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Regional 1 (Albany)
South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- Oregon State
- Indiana
- Oklahoma
- Nebraska
- Ole Miss
- North Carolina
- Michigan State
- Marquette
- Texas A&M
- Florida Gulf Coast
- Fairfield
- Eastern Washington
- Kent State
- Sacred Heart/Presbyterian
Regional 2 (Albany)
Iowa
- UCLA
- LSU
- Kansas
- Colorado
- Louisville
- Creighton
- West Virginia
- Princeton
- UNLV
- Middle Tennessee
- Drake
- Portland
- Rice
- California Baptist
- Holy Cross/UT Martin
Regional 3 (Portland)
USC
- Ohio State
- UConn
- Virginia Tech
- Baylor
- Syracuse
- Duke
- Kansas
- Michigan
- Richmond
- Auburn/Arizona
- Vanderbilt/Columbia
- Marshall
- Jackson State
- Maine
- Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Regional 4 (Portland)
Texas
- Stanford
- NC State
- Gonzaga
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Florida State
- Maryland
- Green Bay
- South Dakota State
- UC Irvine
- Chattanooga
- Norfolk State
- Drexel
Poll : Will LSU win the championship again?
Yes
No
0 votes