Stephen A. Smith names two Women's March Madness showdowns he "wants most" in 2024

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 19, 2024 00:13 IST
Super Bowl LVIII - Previews
Stephen A. Smith names his top two Women's March Madness showdowns

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently gave his take on the two Women's March Madness showdowns he "wants most" in 2024.

The First Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament tip off on March 21st as the Sacred Heart Pioneers take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

ESPN/SEC reporter Andraya Carter was joined by Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Molly Qerim on "First Take" to discuss the top teams in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament, a potential LSU vs. Iowa rematch, and more.

Smith said he is actively looking forward to the rematch between LSU and South Carolina.

"What I want most I want so badly I want to rematch with LSU and South Carolina but I also want I also want LSU I want to see them against Caitlin clock again," said Stephen A. Smith. "I want to see what happens and I'm afraid I'm not gonna get this kind of stuff that I want."

Check out the full video below:

youtube-cover

Women’s NCAA Tournament Location and Date

Rounds

Location

Date

First Four

TBD

Mar. 20 to Mar. 21

First Round

Columbia, South Carolina

Blooming, Indiana

Corvallis, Oregon

Notre Dame, Indiana

Iowa City, Iowa

Manhattan, Kansas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Los Angeles, California

Blacksburg, Virginia

Storrs, Connecticut

Columbus, Ohio

Austin, Texas

Spokane, Washington

Raleigh, North Carolina

Stanford, California

Mar. 22 to Mar. 23

Second Round

Columbia, South Carolina

Blooming, Indiana

Corvallis, Oregon

Notre Dame, Indiana

Iowa City, Iowa

Manhattan, Kansas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Los Angeles, California

Blacksburg, Virginia

Storrs, Connecticut

Columbus, Ohio

Austin, Texas

Spokane, Washington

Raleigh, North Carolina

Stanford, California

Mar. 24 to Mar. 25

Sweet 16

Portland, Oregon

Albany, New York

Mar. 29 to Mar. 30

Elite Eight

Portland, Oregon

Albany, New York

Mar. 31 to Apr. 1

Final Four

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 5

National Championship

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 7

Which teams are participating in the Women's NCAA Tournament?

The following teams will participate in the Women's 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Regional 1 (Albany)

  1. South Carolina

  2. Notre Dame
  3. Oregon State
  4. Indiana
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Nebraska
  7. Ole Miss
  8. North Carolina
  9. Michigan State
  10. Marquette
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Florida Gulf Coast
  13. Fairfield
  14. Eastern Washington
  15. Kent State
  16. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

Regional 2 (Albany)

  1. Iowa

  2. UCLA
  3. LSU
  4. Kansas
  5. Colorado
  6. Louisville
  7. Creighton
  8. West Virginia
  9. Princeton
  10. UNLV
  11. Middle Tennessee
  12. Drake
  13. Portland
  14. Rice
  15. California Baptist
  16. Holy Cross/UT Martin

Regional 3 (Portland)

  1. USC

  2. Ohio State
  3. UConn
  4. Virginia Tech
  5. Baylor
  6. Syracuse
  7. Duke
  8. Kansas
  9. Michigan
  10. Richmond
  11. Auburn/Arizona
  12. Vanderbilt/Columbia
  13. Marshall
  14. Jackson State
  15. Maine
  16. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Regional 4 (Portland)

  1. Texas

  2. Stanford
  3. NC State
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Utah
  6. Tennessee
  7. Iowa State
  8. Alabama
  9. Florida State
  10. Maryland
  11. Green Bay
  12. South Dakota State
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Chattanooga
  15. Norfolk State
  16. Drexel

Which team will win the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : Will LSU win the championship again?

Yes

No

0 votes

Edited by Krutik Jain
