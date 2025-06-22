With Cooper Flagg officially set for the NBA after a dominant season at Duke, all eyes turned to the program’s new star tandem, Isaiah Evans and Dame Sarr. On Saturday, Recruits News highlighted the potential impact of the duo.

It posted an image of the two, with Evans wearing a Duke jersey, and Sarr in FC Barcelona colors on Instagram.

“The ACC isn’t READY for this duo 😤🔥,” Recruit News wrote.

Trending

As the buzz around the Blue Devils’ future stars continued, not everyone was convinced. The post drew thousands of likes and a wave of mixed reactions. Some were hyped and expressed confidence in Evans and Sarr restoring Duke’s dominance. Meanwhile, others weren’t buying into the hype.

“😈 redemption season loading 😈,” one fan commented.

“Still won’t win the natty,” another fan said.

Fans continued to express their opinions.

“Let’s see what this Duke will accomplish. The team non-conference games will be challenging. Go Duke!” a fan commented.

“Yea, I'm not worried about them. Pettiford could take both of them,” another fan said.

“Didn’t we hear the same s**t last year and they choked with the biggest team ever 💀,” one fan commented.

Hoops fans divided over Duke duo following the departure of Cooper Flagg - Image source: Instagram/recruitsnews

Some had a more sarcastic tone, including one who pointed to the advantage of Flagg and Khaman Maluach’s frontcourt pairing last season. Others suggested that Duke’s recruiting always had big expectations but outcomes did not always match the hype.

Cooper Flagg sends message of gratitude ahead of 2025 NBA draft

The attention has shifted toward the upcoming 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday, with Duke’s Cooper Flagg at the center of it. In a post on X on Sunday, the projected No. 1 pick arrived in Brooklyn, New York.

In a brief but heartfelt message upon his arrival, Flagg talked about how meaningful the event is for him and his hometown supporters.

“I’m excited," Flagg said, via NBA Future Starts Now. "Should be a fun week, filled with a bunch of events,” Flagg said. “I feel blessed to be here. It means a lot. A bunch of my family and friends are making the trip up from Maine to celebrate. Hopefully I’ll hear my name called. It’s just a really cool and special experience.”

NBA Future Starts Now @nbafuturenow LINK COOPER FLAGG HAS ARRIVED FOR THE DRAFT 👀 The 2025 #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins Wednesday, 6/25 at 8pm/et on ABC ✍️

Flagg’s message reflected his anticipation and gratitude for the next phase of his journey. The 6-foot-9 forward had an impressive freshman year at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to both the ACC regular season and tournament titles. He played a vital role in guiding the program to the Final Four, highlighting his ability to perform on the biggest stage.

Flagg secured the Wooden Award, Naismith College Player of the Year and both ACC Player and Rookie of the Year titles. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48.1% shooting.

Two of Flagg’s Duke teammates, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, are also expected to be drafted early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here