New 3-Team Trade Proposal Sends Khaman Maluach To Lakers in 2025 NBA Draft

The LA Lakers don't have a lottery pick, but have been linked with Duke prospect Khaman Maluach. The South Sudanese big man is arguably the best prospect at center in the 2025 NBA draft. Widely projected to go between five to nine, Maluach could force intriguing trades.

Ad

The Lakers need a long-term solution at the five after Anthony Davis' departure in the Luka Doncic trade. Maluach, a 7-foot-2 athletic big, fits the description as the ideal fit next to Doncic because of his rim protection and play-finishing ability in the restricted area.

ESPN's Bobby Marks pitched a three-team trade proposal, which may help LA land Maluach in the draft. Here's what Marks suggested on Friday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nets get: No. 11 pick (via Portland), 2031 first-round pick (via LA)

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Lakers get: No. 8 pick (via Brooklyn), No. 36 pick (via Brooklyn)

Trail Blazers get: Dalton Knecht, 2027 top-4 protected first (via New York)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marks clarified that this trade is viable only if Maluach is available at No. 8. If he gets picked early, it's unlikely for the Lakers to trade that far up and draft him. Knecht and the 2031 pick are arguably the team's best assets. It's what the Lakers used on the failed Mark Williams trade.

Getting Khaman Maluach would be a phenomenal scoop for LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are looking towards a new era in Luka Doncic's first full season. JJ Redick is also entering his second year after a solid regular season in which he recorded 50 wins despite his lack of experience. Adding Khaman Maluach, 18, in the mix has tremendous upside.

Ad

While there will be doubts about his ability to contribute immediately, the Lakers adding him would be a phenomenal win. Firstly, LA will benefit from him being on a rookie deal for four years, allowing it to spend flexibly in other positions. Alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Maluach's development can be slightly fast-tracked with their guidance.

While the Lakers will lose Knecht and their only first-round pick, they will still retain the expiring contracts of Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, which are valuable and could fetch role players that fit the team. The Lakers won't have a yearly issue with filling out their depth at the five with Maluach's addition, which is key considering the demand for bigs in the market.

LA also needs to focus on perimeter defense, so the future windows can be used on looking to bolster the roster in that area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More