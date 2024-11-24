"Stop coming for my girl": Flau'Jae Johnson's mom Kia sends stern warning after LSU star clears air about infamous kiss

LSU star, Flau'Jae Johnson continued her impressive form as she led the Tigers to a dominant 98-59 home win over the Troy Trojans to continue their undefeated run in women's college basketball this season. Johnson scored 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists to help the team to a 5-game season-opening win.

One of the highlights of the game was when Johnson blew a kiss to the Troy bench after hitting a three in the first quarter of the game. This gesture drew some backlash against the standout junior player. However, her mother Kia Johnson Brooks clapped back at critics and took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her daughter defending her actions.

"She's never going to just taunt anyone unless they come for her first. So please stop coming for my girl. I didn't raise a mean or cocky girl," she wrote in a now-deleted story.

Meanwhile, Flau'Jae Johnson cleared the air on why she blew the kiss to the bench. She said she blew the kiss because they were "talking crazy from the bench."

"I blew a kiss to the bench. I'm so glad that I get to address this. Everybody think I been just poppin in the game," she said.

She continued:

"They gave me a tech, I never get techs you know what I'm saying. I don't even like all that extra stuff. But when I shot the ball, she was like, "that's off four," "that's broke." So I had to "muah" baby that , you know what I'm saying."

Johnson added:

"But it was no harm, no foul. They was talking crazy on the bench and so you know what I'm sayin. I had to show em, give em some love. I know that one stung but I had to show them some love."

Flau'Jae Johnson ties career-high 27 points in Tiger's win against the Trojans

Flau'Jae Johnson matched her career-high 27 points against a struggling Trojan to extend the Tigers undefeated run in the season. The junior guard scored early in the game, with 15 of her points coming in the first quarter. By halftime, she was leading the scores with 19 points.

In the second half, Johnson scored her 21st points in the mid-range and finished with a three in the closing minutes. In addition, she made nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals to propel LSU to a convincing home win. This is the fourth time she would score over 20 points this season.

Up next, the Tigers will be traveling to the Bahamas for a tournament where Flau'Jae Johnson is expected to replicate her outstanding form.

