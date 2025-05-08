“Such a vibe”: Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks reacts as LSU star takes a selfie with Breanna Stewart to promote Samsung at Met Gala after party

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, continues to support her daughter on social media and in interviews, helping manage her brand image. Johnson made her Met Gala debut on Monday, wearing a sculpted black-and-white Walter Mendez gown styled by Amiraa V, with a Lynn Paul headpiece and Grown Brilliance jewelry.
However, the night did not end there, as the LSU also attended the after-party in a patterned two-piece while taking pictures with some celebrities on the red carpet, including New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart.
She shared some of the snaps on Instagram, with the caption:
“#TeamGalaxy link up at the LaQuan Smith Met Gala After Party Presented by Samsung @Samsungmobileusa Captured #withGalaxy #teamgalaxy #samsungpartner.”
Several people reacted to the posts in the comments section. One of them was Johnson's mother.
“I just love our new @samsungus partnership. It's such a vibe. @flaujae you look amazing , I love all this for you !! 🥹❤️🥰😘 ,” Kia wrote.
Johnson also took up E!’s CreatorCam duties during the main event, which was powered by Samsung and filmed on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Her brand image continues to grow and attract deals. She is the highest-valued women's college basketball player with a $1.5 million NIL worth (per On3).
Kia has played a major role in Johnson's brand growth over the years, taking up the role of manager, earning her the title "momager" from her daughter.
In an interview on the Tamron Hall Show last week, Johnson mentioned how much her mom has helped her make life-changing decisions that will benefit her for a long time.
Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks announces new NIL deal with Nissan
Johnson keeps attracting new NIL deals. On Sunday, her mom, Kia Brooks, announced that Johnson has landed a deal with Nissan.
Kia explained on Instagram why it was easy for Johnson to secure a deal with the Japanese automobile brand.
“@flaujae ae spoke about driving her step dads Nissan in the past and now look. 🙏🏾 Securing your desired endorsement deal becomes more achievable when you maintain a clean and authentic personal brand,” she wrote.
Johnson has NIL deals with the Unrivaled league, Meta, Puma, JBL, Taco Bell and more.
