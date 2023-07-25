Bronny James suffered a medical condition (cardiac arrest) on Monday. He is just 18.

During practice, on Monday, James suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital. It is not known what triggered the cardiac arrest, but the family released a statement saying he is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," a statement from the family read. "He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny James Cardiac arrest scares the internet world

After the news became public, many fans began to wonder why Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest at age 18. Some people had their own reasons why James had suffered cardiac arrest, and subsequently, prayers for his speedy recovery started to follow.

🦁👑💯 @LyonGives @BleacherReport Damn, wishing him a healthy and speedy recovery

New York Sports @NYCSports247 @BleacherReport I can't even imagine that feeling as a parent..

HBA @HBAcrypto @BleacherReport Sending out prayers this is scary at such a young age

Dr.Jones @DrJones0305 @BleacherReport All the best to that young man.



No one deserves cardiac problems, especially at such a young age.

Eric @EricLaserEyes @VirgilAndMe2023 @factsonly_34 @nurse_mdt @LibertyNeverSlp @catturd2 @DiedSuddenly_ Guess you missed the news on Bronny James. This is not normal and you are not willing to remove your blinders.

WigginsMuse @WigginsMuse22



-prayers 🏾 The Bronny James news are really scary. Health is the most important thing in life. We forget that too quickly. A young man like him shouldn’t experience something like that.-prayers

Bastard Rob @DSS_Sports



I bet we start getting a better look at this vaccine now. Bronny James stable, out of ICU following cardiac arrest - via @ESPN AppI bet we start getting a better look at this vaccine now. espn.com/mens-college-b…

Professor of Primal Health @ourprimalhealth



Bronny James is amongst the healthiest teenagers in the world.



The Damar Hamlin situation was unprecedented. There should be a mass investigation and lawsuit into any politician and “health expert” that falsely claimed the COVID vaccine to be safe.Bronny James is amongst the healthiest teenagers in the world.The Damar Hamlin situation was unprecedented. twitter.com/espn/status/16…

Although some people have their own theories, the good news is that Bronny James is out of the ICU and now in stable condition.

Lebron James' son, Bronny James, is an impressive asset in the CBB world

Bronny James is the son of LeBron James

Bronny James, of course, is the son of LeBron James and is entering his freshman year at USC. He is ranked 20th in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings. He is the sixth-rated point guard in the Class of 2023.

It was interesting that James committed to USC, as before he did, the number-one ranked point guard Isaiah Collier signed with USC. With that, some experts believe James will come off the bench in his freshman season for the Trojans.

However, even if Bronny James does come off the bench he is still expected to play important minutes. He is a solid three-point shooter and a good defender, and if he plays well for the Trojans, he is expected to be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

