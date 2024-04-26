“Suspend and ban!!!” - College hoops fans reacts to former Wisconsin star A.J. Storr amid NIL tampering allegations

Former Wisconsin basketball standout A.J. Storr is facing allegations regarding the tampering NIL. He recently transferred to Kansas from Badgers. However, after his transfer, it was reported by Badger Stripes that Storr's representatives were negotiating with other programs while he was still playing for the Badgers.

This has landed A.J. Storr under serious allegations and they violate NCAA rules. The reports discussed him asking a large transfer fee, potentially $1 million, before joining Kansas. The 6 ft. 6 shooting guard will play for Kansas for a NIL deal which is reported to be around $750,000.

A.J. Storr played a major role in Badger's success last season but surprisingly transferred to Kansas. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game in the 2023-24 season. He boasted a field goal percentage of 43.4% and a free-throw percentage of 81.2%.

After the allegations on Storr, the fans have expressed their anger on X (formerly Twitter). They are demanding serious actions against those who are involved in this. Here is how fans reacted on X.

"Suspend and ban!!!," said one fan.

"This has happened a lot. It's not a surprise," said another fan.

Some fans claimed that Kansas also did this with the signing of Rylan Griffen.

"Kansas did this with Rylan Griffen as well," another fan stated.

"Same thing happened with Alabama's Rylen Griffen and Kansas I have been told," said another.

While others demanded Storr to be put behind bars for the allegation.

"Straight to jail," one fan demanded.

However, some of the fans suggested that NIL is dangerous for college basketball.

"NIL will destroy college athletics," said one fan.

"NIL went too far when it was allowed," said another.

Michigan State reporter commented on the allegation about A.J. Storr to Illinois

It was Justin Thind of 247Sports who confirmed the agreement between A.J. Storr and Illinois. After the NIL tampering allegation, Fans on X formerly Twitter) talked about Thind's baseless reporting about the deal.

Thind replied to the fan and talked about how he would gain nothing by reporting a piece of fake news and that the transfer was well-known around the Big 10.

"In February. NIL number was agreed upon and everything. It was known around the Big Ten. What do you think I gain by throwing random stuff at the wall based on "zero knowledge"," wrote Thind.

By commenting on this, Justin Thind has given gravity to the allegations regarding A.J. Storr's NIL deals while playing for the Badgers. If these claims are proven true, they would constitute a breach of NCAA regulations.