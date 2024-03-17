Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has had an incredible 2023-24 season. The 22-year-old broke Pete Maravich's record to become the leading all-time scorer in college basketball and led the Hawkeyes to their third consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.

Her incredible talent and track record make Clark a recognizable name in both men's and women's college basketball. With her popularity skyrocketing with each passing day, Clark is destined to create history as she gears up for the upcoming WNBA draft as the projected No.1 pick.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley, Dr. Lindsey Darvin, an assistant professor of sports management at Syracuse University, talked about the ongoing Caitlin Clark effect in NCAA basketball. She credited Clark's success to the previous generation of women players who provided the baseline for the Hawkeyes star to reach insurmountable success in such a short time.

"The Clark Effect, it is obviously very real," Darvin told Yahoo Sports. "But she's climbing on the backs of all these other amazing women that have come before her. Her prominence right now is due in large to all of those women that came first."

Clark began her collegiate career with Iowa in 2020. Over the years, she has solidified herself as a future star in the WNBA with incredible athletic skills. This season, she broke several records while averaging 31.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

Her performances have also led to a surge in the popularity of women's basketball. As per Fox Sports, the women's coverage averaged 436,000, which resulted in its broadcast numbers increasing by an astounding 66%. This is because of Clark's record-breaking season this year.

Caitlin Clark to continue her success in the WNBA

Last month, the Iowa star announced that she would forgo her final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2024 WNBA draft to continue her journey. Clark already has an incredible track record in place, and this decision makes her the hottest prospect in this year's draft.

Experts project her to be the No.1 overall pick for the Indiana Fever. But before she can help the Fevers to their first playoff since 2016, Clark has the task of leading the Hawkeyes to a national championship this year after last season's defeat at the hands of LSU.

Can the Iowa star end her collegiate journey with a natty? Have your say in the comments below!

