Ta'Niya Latson makes feelings known on South Carolina's heartbreaking loss to Geno Auriemma's UConn: "Still feel that loss for them" 

It has not been so long since transfer Ta'Niya Latson arrived at South Carolina, yet she has already formed a strong bond with her new team and internalized their collective aspirations. The Gamecocks missed out on winning back-to-back national championships last season, losing to UConn in the finals.

There is a marked feeling of loss in the South Carolina team that even Latson could sense, though she wasn't even on the team at the time.

During her media availability on Tuesday, Latson addressed the loss and the team’s mindset heading into the new season.

"We’re talking about it. I mean, it's around and I feel like the girls have taken it personal," Latson said. "I feel like me coming here even though I'm a transfer, I still feel that loss for them. Cause this is like my family now. So just getting back to the championship is gonna be really important."

The Gamecocks could not score past 60 points in either game against Geno Auriemma's UConn last season. The addition of Ta'Niya Latson — the nation's leading scorer last season at 25.2 points per game — should bring much-needed offensive firepower to Dawn Staley's team.

Ta'Niya Latson calls decision to join South Carolina an easy one

After three seasons with the Florida State Seminoles, Ta'Niya Latson felt it was time for a change. As soon as she entered the transfer portal, Latson was contacted by several schools, including UConn.

However, she decided to join Dawn Staley and South Carolina for her final year of eligibility. She explained why joining the Gamecocks was an easy decision while speaking with the media on Tuesday.

"I talked to a lot of schools. Ultimately, I knew my goals and I knew my vision and South Carolina had that," Latson said via YahooSports.com. "The coaching staff, the culture they have and I know the standard they have ... Coach Staley is amazing, my teammates are amazing so it was an easy choice for me.

"Dawn, we had a couple of conversations while I was in the portal and she was very personable and kept it real with me. I appreciate that because not a lot of coaches do that," she added.

With MiLaysia Fulwiley transferring to LSU and several starters from last season's roster now in the WNBA, Latson will likely be the Gamecocks’ go-to offensive option next season.

