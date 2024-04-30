Oregon State Beavers guard Talia Von Oelhoffen confirmed her commitment to USC on Monday, per ESPN. She chose the Trojans over offers from the Kentucky Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes after entering the transfer portal a few weeks ago.

After announcing her commitment, she explained why she chose to join USC to play for coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

"For me, it was just the opportunities in LA, playing for Coach Lindsay," von Oelhoffen said. "I think the pro-style they play translates to the W[NBA], which is my ultimate goal.

"Just the opportunity to play point guard for potentially a national championship team under Coach Lindsay, who sends people to the W and is just so smart in so many ways and an amazing staff, amazing players, I loved everything about it."

She seemed to heed the call of USC superstar JuJu Watkins, who recently urged Trojans fans to spam her comments asking her to join the program when she was pondering her options.

"Spam the comments," Watkins wrote on Instagram.

With Talia Von Oelhoffen, are the Trojans championship favorites?

The acquisition of Talia Von Oelhoffen by the Trojans has led to them being branded as a "superteam" by fans as she adds on to the signing of highly regarded Stanford Cardinal superstar Kiki Iriafen.

The duo adds to a talented roster that contains superstar JuJu Watkins, who was the Freshman of the Year, and senior Rayah Marshall, making them one of the favorites to win next year's national championship.

The talented guard expressed her excitement in an interview with ESPN regarding teaming up with her talented teammates.

"It's so exciting," von Oelhoffen said. "I mean, the sky's the limit for how good we can be... I'm super excited to take this team into the Big Ten and beyond."

Talia Von Oelhoffen averaged 10.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the floor and 31.7% shooting from beyond the arc, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists last season, while leading her team to the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

USC reached the Elite Eight last season, the first time that it had gone past round one of the Big Dance in 30 years, and with the addition of the two Pac-12 stars, a first title in 40 years looks like a possibility.

The Trojans lost veterans Kaitlyn Davis and McKenzie Forbes to the 2024 WNBA draft, and Talia Von Oelhoffen will provide much-needed experience in the dressing room.

The fact that coach Lindsay Gottlieb was able to mold the two graduate transfers into WNBA players was a factor in swaying Von Oelhoffen to USC over the Louisville Cardinals, Colorado Buffaloes and Kentucky Wildcats.