WNBA star rookie Caitlin Clark wowed her former teammates with her stylish and sophisticated pregame outfit choice. The Indiana Fever and Connecticut Suns played against each other on May 14 in front of a sold-out Mohegan Sun Arena.

Clark arrived in a black tube top paired with the same-colored wide-legged pants and shoes. She carried a turquoise blue-colored handbag.

Her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates Taylor McCabe, Jada Gyamfi, and Kennise Johnson hyped up Caitlin Clark, sharing her video on their Instagram stories to share appreciation for the WNBA star.

"Just fire," wrote Jada Gyamfi.

"mom is COOKING," wrote Taylor McCabe.

"Mommy?" wrote Kennise Johnson.

Image Credit: Jada Gyamfi, Taylor McCabe, and Kennise Johnson's Instagram Stories

The Fever were unable to win against their opponents, falling to a 92-71 loss in the first game of the season against the Suns. Clark scored a team-high 20 points on her WNBA debut despite going 4-pf-11 on 3-point attempts and only 1-of-4 from a close range.

Caitlin Clark revealed the offer she never received from her dream school

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star etched herself in the history books through her talent and unique attributes. Caitlin Clark revealed in the "Full Court Press" documentary series that Notre Dame was her first college of choice because of her religious beliefs. But after the retirement of Muffet McGraw, she flipped her decision and instead committed to Iowa.

However, there was also the UConn Huskies in the mix of her favorite schools, as she had grown up watching the Geno Auriemma-led squad win several games.

"I loved UConn. I think they're the coolest place on Earth, and I wanted to say I got recruited by them...But they never talked to my family and never talked to me."

Additionally, she also wanted to replicate the career of the UConn great Maya Moore.

"I wanted to be just like her. I thought I was going to go to UConn when I was growing up, but obviously that's not what happened."

Despite many schools wanting her, the Huskies did not recruit her.