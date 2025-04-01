TCU HC Mark Campbell gets 100% real on Hailey Van Lith's "Miss March" nickname

Hailey Van Lith is a baller who has propelled three different programs to the Elite Eight, leading many to call her "Miss March," and TCU coach Mark Campbell agrees with the nickname. The Horned Frogs reached the Elite Eight for the first time after defeating Notre Dame on Saturday, where Van Lith had 26 points and nine rebounds.

During the postgame press conference following the 71-62 victory over the Irish in the Sweet 16, Campbell gave Van Lith her flowers when asked if it was fair to already call her "Miss March."

"'Miss March' is, I think, deserved and earned in this era of the portal and the modern-day college athlete," Campbell, a second-year coach at TCU, said. "Hailey Van Lith leading three schools five times to the Elite Eight — 'Miss March', yes. She gets that title, and she can own it."

Campbell continued by adding that the competitive spirit Van Lith has to be TCU's playmaker and create offensive opportunities, along with being willing to defend the opposing team's best guard, makes her an elite player.

"The kid's competitive spirit, DNA, and the heart inside her chest are unmatched," he said.

Hailey Van Lith and TCU's dream run in March Madness ended with a loss to Texas

Despite an impressive performance from Hailey Van Lith, the No. 2 seed TCU Horned Frogs fell short of the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight, losing 58-47.

On Monday at Legacy Arena, Van Lith finished with 17 points and eight rebounds but had her worst shooting night of the season, making just 3 of 19 shot attempts.

In a game of high defensive intensity, the Horned Frogs struggled to score, recording their lowest point total of the season. The team shot just 26.7% from the field and was 4-of-20 from beyond the arc.

While TCU out-rebounded Texas, the Longhorns forced 21 turnovers, which led to 17 points. On the paint, they dominated the Horned Frogs, scoring 24 points to TCU's eight.

"I want to give credit to Texas for playing a phenomenal game, and they made us uncomfortable and kept us out of rhythm, really, for the whole game," coach Mark Campbell said after the game (at 1:55). "So credit them and wish them nothing but the best as they head to Tampa."

Hailey Van Lith was the only player to score in double figures, as another TCU scoring threat, Sedona Prince, was held to just four points. Madison Conner, a senior guard, added nine points.

