TCU's Hailey Van Lith, WNBA rookie Cameron Brink headline USA women's 3x3 basketball team for 2024 Paris Olympics

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith received the good news that she will become a part of the USA Basketball women's 3x3 team at the Paris Olympics. She will be joined by former Stanford Cardinal star and WNBA rookie center Cameron Brink, Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard and former WNBA forward Cierra Burdick.

Burdick, who played for the Tennesse Volunteers before playing five WNBA seasons, is the oldest player on the team and has not played in the Olympics before. However, she has participated in numerous 3x3 events.

This will be the second time that Burdick, Brink and Van Lith will join hands as the trio helped the U.S. win gold at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The team will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 30 to Aug. 5 at Place de la Concorde.

“It is an honor to announce the USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s National Team,” Jay Demings, USA Basketball 3×3 national team director and member of the USA Basketball 3×3 women’s selection committee, said in a statement. “It is an exciting process to put a roster together that will represent the country on a global stage.”

All five players will be coached by Jennifer Rizzotti, the president of the Connecticut Sun. The assistant coach for Rizzotti is Tammi Reiss from the University of Rhode Island.

Hailey Van Lith had a whirlwind of a college basketball season last year

Hailey Van Lith announced on April 27, 2024, that she had transferred from the LSU Tigers to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Van Lith was considered the nation's top transfer when she moved on after three seasons at Louisville to LSU a year ago, but she faced many difficulties.

One of her toughest games came against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Caitlin Clark, college basketball's all-time leading scorer, amassed 41 points despite Van Lith's attempt to guard her. The Kim Mulkey-led squad lost to Iowa a year after beating the Hawkeyes for the 2023 national championship.

