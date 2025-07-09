TCU star Olivia Miles makes feelings known on NIL helping smaller programs to compete 'traditional programs like UConn'

TCU Horned Frogs star Olivia Miles was a key cog in the Team USA roster that won the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Chile on Sunday. Miles was named to the 12-person roster after a turbulent summer during which she entered the transfer portal from Notre Dame and joined the Horned Frogs.

Two days after the epic AmeriCup win, Venmo/PayPal announced Miles as one of its three student-athlete ambassadors in collaboration with the Big 12. She was named alongside Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt and Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher Ni'Jaree Canady.

While speaking to reporters, Miles discussed the opportunities that NIL was providing for traditionally smaller teams to compete with bluebloods like the reigning national champions, the UConn Huskies.

"I think with the increase in NIL opportunities and revenue sharing, it allows the non-traditional schools like TCU to compete with the traditionally big schools like UConn and Tennessee or whoever it may be," Olivia Miles said. "So it kind of levels the playing field. It allows for schools to compete with whoever they want in this day and age."

Olivia Miles reveals benefits of latest partnership

Olivia Miles has cashed in on the NIL-rich environment in college sports and has several endorsement deals with brands like Hello Gorgeous, Playa Society and Stackwell Capital Digital Investment.

During the announcement of her endorsement with Venmo/PayPal, Miles spoke at length about the benefits of her partnership with the payment platform giant.

"Partnering with Venmo allows me to take more ownership of my financial journey as a student-athlete," said Olivia Miles. "With the TCU Venmo Debit Card, I can spend my NIL earnings in so many ways —whether it's helping to cover travel to support my family, giving back to the community, or just handling everyday essentials like groceries and training meals.

"What makes this partnership even more special is being able to share what I've learned about the Venmo Debit Card benefits and financial responsibility to guide the next generation of student-athletes."

Before foregoing the chance to declare for the WNBA draft, Miles was projected in ESPN's April mock draft to be the No. 2 pick. Despite the lofty projections, Miles opted to stay in college basketball before the new WNBA collective bargaining agreement that will see players paid more comes into effect next season.

