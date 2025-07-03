Team USA breaks 7 records in dominant win over Jordan at FIBA U19 World Cup

Team USA had a dominant performance against Jordan at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Wednesday. The United States defeated Jordan 140-67 to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. It was the most lopsided game of the Round of 16 as the United States advanced to play Canada in the quarterfinals.

Ad

In winning the game, Team USA entered the record books seven times. On four occasions, they set the all-time record in the category, whereas three other times they set they ranked second all-time in the category. The records were as follows:

140 Points - 2nd Best All-Time

41 Assists - 2nd Best All-Time

Forced Opponent to 37 Turnovers - 2nd Best All-Time

31 Steals - All-Time Record

59 Field Goals Made - All-Time Record

52 2-Point Field Goals Made - All-Time Record

212 Efficiency Rating - All-Time Record

Ad

Trending

Ad

Team USA dominated against Jordan in nearly every category. They got out to a strong start, taking a 32-15 lead in the first quarter and never relented. Although Jordan had moments when they were capable of scoring, they were never able to shut down the United States defensively.

Conversely, while Team USA dominated on the offensive side of the ball, they also showed their defensive prowess. In the fourth quarter, when the game was already essentially over, the United States held Jordan to 11 points.

Ad

Team USA will play Canada in the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup

By defeating Jordan in the Round of 16, Team USA advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup. While the United States is one of the favorites to win the tournament, it is unlikely to have as dominant a performance again. In the quarterfinals, they will play their Northern rivals, Canada.

Ad

Canada is another one of the top teams in the tournament and is coming off a 100-75 win over Mali. The two North American rivals will play on Friday for a spot in the semifinals. The game will tip off at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The winner will advance to the semifinals, which will be played on Saturday. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the final and third-place game.

The United States is among the favorites to win the tournament at this stage, but there is still some strong competition for them to face. Notably, Canada will likely be the young team's toughest test in the tournament thus far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here