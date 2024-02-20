"Teammates got a 2nd group chat without her": $212,000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins' performance against Oregon State leaves college hoops world in splits

The USC Trojans seized a hard-earned victory against Oregon State. They have extended their win streak to six games. They have also solidified their No. 3 position in the Pac-12. However, their freshman guard JuJu Watkins found herself at the center of attention even after her stellar performance on the court.

USC had an impressive 58-50 win over Oregon State. However, Watkins had a very challenging outing, shooting just 6 of 32 from the field. This resulted in scrutiny from fans and pundits about her performance.

The conversation surrounding Watkins' performance quickly escalated on social media and especially on X. There was one tweet that gained traction. The tweet said that Watkins' teammates have started a second group chat without her, hitting on potential issues within the team.

The tweet sparked speculation and discussion among basketball fans and enthusiasts. There were mixed reactions to this tweet from fans. Few of them were concerned about team dynamics and chemistry, while others came to defend Watkins. It prompted further analysis of Watkins' role within the team.

Here is what some fans had to say:

"They definitely have her blocked from seeing their instagram stories"

"They can have what they want to have but they don’t win 20 games and become #10 in the country WITHOUT HER lmaoooo they don’t beat a then #4 Stanford without her but yea"

"6-32 is insane in any game, but the fact they only scored 50 makes it worse"

"Her teammates ain’t do much without her so"

"It’s all about mindset. You could be mad because she shot 32 shots and only made 6 or you could realize that you had 26 chances to get a rebound and a put back."

"And they definitely sent this tweet in there"

"Horrible shooting night. Hopefully she learn from it. The best of the best don’t shoot 19% from the field."

"That’s a disgusting shooting split"

"I was tryna figure out what the problem was then i saw the field goals"

JuJu Watkins' amazing stats throughout the season

Despite the criticism, $212,000 NIL-valued Juju Watkins' contributions to the USC Trojans throughout the season cannot be ignored. She averages 27.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. She also has a 41.7% field goal percentage, 34.5% 3-point field goal percentage, and 85.4% free throw percentage. There is no doubt that Watkins has emerged as one of the key players for the Trojans.

In previous matches, Watkins showcased her scoring powers as well. She contributed significantly to the team's success. She scored 32 points against Arizona and 33 points against Oregon. She demonstrated her capability to lead the team offensively.

However, despite her outstanding performance throughout the season, every player encounters off days, and it seems that the game against Oregon State was one of them.

