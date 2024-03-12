Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht named SEC Player of the Year ahead of 2024 March Madness

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht recently had his best game in a Volunteers jersey with a 40-point game against the Kentucky Wildcats in a regular season-ending 85-81 loss.

Following the game, Knecht was chosen by SEC (Southeastern Conference) coaches as the conference's Player of the Year after a sensational season, which included leading the Volunteers to the regular season title.

He became just the 14th Tennessee player to win the SEC Player of the Year award and the first since the Charlotte Hornets' Grant Williams did it in consecutive years between 2017 and 2019.

Dalton Knecht made the right move

Dalton Knecht has not had an orthodox path to the top. He started his college basketball career with Northeastern Junior College, playing with the team for two years before transferring to Northern Colorado.

He starred for Northern Colorado for two years before entering the transfer portal to improve his defense and ending up at Tennessee where he has become a household name and a draft peculiarity.

Knecht broke a long-standing record of being only the second Tennessee player to have registered 5+ games with 35+ points following Ernie Grunfeld (1976-1977).

After winning the SEC regular season title, the guard showcased his rock-solid winning mentality with his comments.

“It feels great,” Knecht said. “We all knew it was hard work and we got the job done. But we know, at the same time, the job’s not done. We still got the SEC (Tournament), and we got the big one.”

Volunteers coach Rick Barnes was full of praise for how Dalton Knecht approaches the game after he dropped 32 points against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“Dalton loves to play," Rick Barnes said. "He loves the game. The time he puts in, it’s rewarding to him. But, again, I think he’d be the first to tell you that when his teammates are out there, they make it easier for him."

Knecht was wildly cheered by Volunteers fans during senior day before Tennessee faced off against the Kentucky Wildcats and voiced his appreciation for how well he had been received since his transfer.

"It means the world that Vol nation shows up every single day," Knecht said. "I mean every single sport, they just come out and support. They give us energy to go out there day in and day out. It just means a lot to go out and play the front of Tennessee and meant the world."

After being named as one of the final 15 candidates for the Wooden Award and being one of the favorites for the National Player of the Year award, Dalton Knecht will consider his decision to transfer to Tennessee a masterstroke.