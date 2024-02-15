Tennessee vs Arkansas basketball injury report, February 14: Latest on Trevon Brazile and more

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks prepare to battle it out on the hardwood Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

Arkansas (12-11, 3-7 SEC) vs. Tennessee (17-6, 7-3) showdown will be live on ESPN2 and streamed on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

With both teams seeking a win, how does their injury report look, and how will it affect this game?

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Injury Report

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile has been doing pretty well and is the only player on the injury report for either team. He is dealing with knee soreness, but coach Eric Musselman did not give a timetable for when he expects Brazile to return but still believes he will this season.

"I think that the timetable is up to the player, the trainer," Musselman said. "Really, that's who it's up to. He's not comfortable moving laterally right now. I think from the doctor's perspective, it's really in the trainer's and the strength coaches' and the player's hands.

"Right now, it just comes down to rehab and making it stronger, I guess. Making it more comfortable."

Brazile has not played since Jan. 24 against the Ole Miss Rebels. He suited up for 19 matchups, averaging 8.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.

Who will win tonight in the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks game?

This game is one-sided, as the Tennessee Volunteers are No. 8 in the country for a reason. The Vols are an 8.5-point road favorite and should be too good for the Razorbacks. Tennessee dominates the glass as it averages 38.9 total rebounds per game compared to Arkansas' 35.6 total rebounds.

When looking at the offenses as of late, the Volunteers are averaging 86.7 points in their last three games, while the Razorbacks are scoring 70.2 points in their previous five. Go with the Tennessee Volunteers to cover the spread here.

