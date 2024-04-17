Sydney Carter, the Texas A&M women's basketball director of player development, shared a series of pictures of her outfit on Instagram.

As always, the pictures went viral among college hoops fans, who wrote positive comments for her.

In the pictures, Carter wore a grey vest along with formal pants and a sage green dress. Fans expresses their admiration for her style game in the comments.The caption of the post was:

"Due to resizing...yall get more BTS! 😉"

"The Coach with the mostest 🔥🔥🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"You're making my day, such beautiful outfits ❤️," another fan wrote.

"Always love seeing you on and off the court you always bring us joy 🤩," a fan chimed in.

Fans commented on Carter's IG post.

Carter is known for showcasing her unique fashion style on social media. She often posts pictures of her game-day outfits on Instagram.

Sydney Carter confronted criticism for her dressing style

Sydney Carter appeared on the 'Way Up With Angela Yae' podcast to discuss her journey as a women's basketball coach. During the interview, she touched upon the feedback she received regarding her game-day outfit choices.

Carter defended herself and said that being confident in herself allows her to be unapologetic.

"My confidence offended people," Carter said. "To this day, I'm not apologizing for who I am because I was raised this way. ... It surprised me because, at the end of the day, I was just doing my job.

"And like I can't help that I'm curvy. I can't help that I like to dress a certain way and I've never been inappropriate. So, of course, to me, that's surprising because it's like, 'What did I do wrong?'"

It was not the first time that Sydney Carter defended herself against the criticism she faced because of her outfit choices. Back in 2022, when Texas A&M played against the University of Kentucky, she wore a pair of leather pants with a white turtleneck top, a pink breast cancer awareness pin, and are face mask.

She received criticism from social media users, but she shut them down quickly.

"I just think that people are uncomfortable with a Black woman being in a power position," Carter said. "When you see a Black woman who is actually confident and embracing herself, I think that that's very intimidating."

