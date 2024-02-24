Texas vs. Kansas basketball Injury report, February 24: Latest on Kevin McCullar Jr. and more

The Texas Longhorns (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) will head to Allen Fieldhouse to take on the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5 Big 12). The game will be the first and only regular-season meeting between these two teams. It will tip off at 6:00 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN.

The Longhorns enter this matchup fully healthy, with no players listed on the injury report. The Kansas Jayhawks have one player listed on the injury report, which could be a major loss for this inner conference battle.

Texas vs. Kansas basketball injuries

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is listed as questionable on the injury report against Texas as he deals with a bone bruise in his knee. McCullar returned in Kansas' 67-57 win over Oklahoma last Saturday after being out of their previous two games.

McCullar, who leads the Jayhawks in scoring average this season, played 35 minutes against Oklahoma, finishing 4-14 from the field and scoring just 10 points. He dealt with foul trouble and seemed to suffer a setback while recovering from his bone bruise injury.

During Monday's episode of the "Hawk Talk with Bill Self" show, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self addressed McCullar's injury setback after Saturday, saying:

"I think it's going to be something that is going to - until he has a substantial amount of time to rehab and do some things to strengthen some muscles around it, which doesn't happen overnight... Yeah, this is going to be something he deals with, probably for the rest of the year."

The Jayhawks went 1-1 in the two games McCullar missed due to injury, falling to Texas Tech 79-50 and beating the No. 11 Baylor Bears 64-61. This season, McCullar has averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists for Kansas.

Expected starters for Texas vs. Kansas matchup

Texas Longhorns expected starters

Player Position Max Abmas G Tyrese Hunter G Chendall Weaver G Dylan Disu F Dillon Mitchell F

Kansas Jayhawks expected starters

Player Position Kevin McCullar Jr. G Dajuan Harris Jr. G Johnny Furphy G K.J. Adams F Hunter Dickinson C

