"Thank you for getting us thru the pandemic": South Carolina's Dawn Staley poses with DJ Cassidy after performance at DNC

After a shout-out for Barack and Michelle Obama, Dawn Staley jotted down an appreciative message for DJ Cassidy. The record producer spearheaded the (DNC) Democratic National Convention's attempt to acknowledge state and national pride through a unique musical roll call.

Not only did Dawn Staley mention her amazement about the wild roll call, but she also extended her gratitude to DJ Cassidy by mentioning his impact on her throughout the pandemic.

"DJ Cassidy thank you for getting us thru the pandemic and continuing taking us through so many great moments. Your impact at the DNC will be felt throughout this upcoming presidential term!" Staley quipped on her X.

DJ Cassidy orchestrated several songs exclusively for every state as its delegates were being called upon the stage. Moreover, Cassidy also showcased his original tracks, which included iconic tracks like Eminem's Lose Yourself, Tupac Skaur's California Love, Skynyrd's Sweet Home Alabama and others.

"They said, you are going to be the first musical maestro of a convention roll call and that's something that I really had to wrap my mind and sitting here in my hotel room watching you play back those clips that I've been working on for weeks up until this morning in this chair at this desk, it's a very emotional feeling," DJ Cassidy reflected with Jen Psaki of MSNBC.

Dawn Staley has been actively supporting Kamala Harris' endorsement

Dawn Staley has been a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party and has never shied away from being publicly open about her views. Additionally, she has been actively supporting the notion of women and women of color being in prime leadership roles.

When POTUS Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 elections and vouched for Vice President Kamala Harris to run for the Oval Office, Dawn Staley was one of the first big names to endorse Biden’s decision.

Moreover, being a loud supporter, Staley was hooked to her TV screen throughout the multi-day event. Her coaching acumen and the Gamecocks' unbeatable 2023-24 season were also voiced on the grand stage by South Carolina Democratic Party representative Christian Spain.

