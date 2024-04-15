Caitlin Clark is gearing up for the upcoming WNBA draft on Monday to begin a new chapter after an illustrious college basketball career. She is expected to be selected by Indiana Fever as the first overall pick of the draft. But before the big night, the Iowa star made a surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

While Clark's appearance gained a lot of attention for a number of reasons, trolling host Michael Che being one of them, something else caught the eye of the college hoops world. It was the giant ‘N’ on the jacket she chose to wear for the show. Turns out it was a Nike branding on the $550 worth ‘Letterman Jacket’ by the sportswear brand.

Freelance photographer Bri Lewerke, who has worked with Nike, pointed that out on X.

It got the fans talking about Caitlin Clark’s jacket. Some laughed at the earlier guesses, especially made by some in the Cornhusker state.

"Nebraska fans in shambles," a fan said jokingly.

“People would think she’d rock the state on the left,” a fan wrote in response.

"Giving Nebraska fans another L," another fan gave their opinion

Another group of fans pointed out the one thing they didn't like about the jacket.

"Shouldn’t it just be a giant swoosh? That jacket is terrible," a fan opined on the issue.

“I get that they were going for a generic school letterman jacket look, but a Nike swoosh still would’ve better than a school block N for Nike,” another fan said on the matter.

“I too wondered what it stood for. Here is a question…if most people don’t know it is Nike, then how effective is the jacket?" a fan asked the internet.

Caitlin Clark paid tribute to many great WNBA players who graced the game before she came along. The basketball star commanding a $4.3 million NIL value (according to One3) name-dropped Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper and just-crowned national champion head coach Dawn Staley. Clark also remembered her basketball hero Maya Moore.

Caitlin Clark hung out with Special Olympics team days before SNL appearance

Days before making the surprise SNL appearance, Caitlin Clark was in Southern California as the temporary head coach of the Special Olympics squad. According to a video shared by the Hawkeyes, she took up the head coaching role in a game and cheered them on from the sidelines. ‘Coach Clark' also gave a lot of advice to her players.

The Iowa star is coming on the back of a record-breaking season with the Hawkeyes, becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader for both women and men. But the team fell to Dawn Staley's Gamecocks in the championship game earlier this month, leaving the WNBA-bound Clark without a national title on her resume.

