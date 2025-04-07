“That’s a crazy shirt”: Fans go berserk as fiery quote on Azzi Fudd’s mom’s t-shirt goes viral

Azzi Fudd's mom and former Sacramento Monarchs player, Katie Fudd, was present at the Amalie Arena on Sunday to root for her daughter. As she cheered from the stands, Fudd posted a career night, leading the Huskies to the national championship by posting 24 points, five rebounds and three steals on 9 of 17 shooting.

However, more than her support for the senior, Katie went viral for the hilarious quote on her t-shirt, encapsulating her daughter's scoring touch.

"Fudd around and find out," the quote read.

Fans reacted to Katie Fudd's t-shirt on X.

"She understood the assignment that drip is unreal 😮‍💨🔥" a fan wrote.

"Sheesh, that's a straight-up vibe 😤" a user added.

"That’s a crazy shirt lmaooo," another fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"I've never ordered anything this fast before," a user wrote.

"She looks like that chill mom of the one friend you had in high school who would pull you a 24 pack every Friday night if we mowed her lawn or something," a fan added.

"South carolina is finding out," another user commented.

Azzi Fudd will not enter the 2025 WNBA draft, will return to UConn for another year

Azzi Fudd, who turned 22 in November last year, is eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft. She would be a top 10 pick if she declared for the big league. However, the sharpshooter will return to the UConn Huskies for another year.

The guard was initially contemplating her professional journey before a conversation with Geno Auriemma solidified passing up on this year's draft. In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Fudd shared that Auriemma suggested she stay for another year to fully tap her potential.

"He said, 'I would say 10 games, maybe, you've played to your full potential of who Azzi Fudd really is and so you wouldn't do yourself justice leaving,'" she said.

"You would leave here not doing what you could in a UConn uniform.' I was like, 'Yeah, he has a point.'"

Azzi Fudd came to UConn as the top recruit in the nation in the 2021 class and seamlessly integrated into the Huskies' system. However, injuries constantly took a toll on her performances. Even in the 2024-25 season, Fudd injured her knee in December and was forced out of three contests.

