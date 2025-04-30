On Wednesday, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had the spotlight on her as she was set to be honored in downtown Columbia. The three-time national championship coach had spent 17 years leading the Gamecocks to national prominence with her success on the court and the legacy she built.

Retired South Carolina Chief Justice Jean Toal did not hold back in her praise for Staley. Toal is a lifelong Gamecock supporter and the first female chief justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Staley's impact resonated with Toal, as she served as a role model for women navigating traditionally male-dominated fields. Both women, in their own fields, have lifted others up, something that Toal passionately embraced.

“I always used to tell my women friends,” Toal said. “‘If you achieve a little something, put that ladder down and pull your sisters along.’ Dawn does that to the nth degree,” Toal said.

Toal reflected on Staley’s early days with the program as she recalled that Staley’s energy, vision and commitment to building something meaningful never wavered.

“She was all in from the beginning,” Toal said. “She wasn’t just building a fanbase, she was building a famiily. That’s why we don’t call ourselves fans. We’re FAMs. That was pure Dawn.”

Under Staley’s leadership, South Carolina women's basketball became a national powerhouse. Yet, what resonated most with many, including Toal, is the coach’s broader contribution to elevating women in sports and beyond. From inspiring young athletes to advocating for equality in college and professional athletics.

“I support her so enthusiastically,” Toal added. “I revere what she’s done here but more so, what she’s done nationally and internationally. To bring women into their own in sports is really a miracle.”

The statue unveiling, scheduled for Wednesday on Senate Street, will stand as a permanent reminder of Staley’s influence. For retired Chief Justice Jean Toal, Dawn Staley’s tribute was one of leadership, inclusivity and lifting others as she climbs.

On Wednesday, the University of South Carolina is set to honor Dawn Staley by unveiling a statue, celebrating her legacy both on and off the court. Plans for the statue were initially announced in 2023, and this week, the university confirmed the time and location.

The location will be at the intersection of Senate Street and Lincoln Street, just outside the Pastides Alumni Center in downtown Columbia. The statue's location will be half a mile from the statue of former Staley player and WNBA star A’ja Wilson, which stands in front of Colonial Life Arena, home of the Gamecocks women’s basketball.

NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina's Dawn Stalet and WNBA's A'ja Wilson - Source: Image via Imagn

A university news release on Monday described the statue as a symbol of “excellence, resilience and pride” and highlighted Staley’s commitment to leadership, community impact and mentoring future generations. Her influence, the statement noted, extends well beyond the game itself.

Dawn Staley’s accomplishments include seven Final Four appearances, nine SEC tournament championships and seven 30-win seasons. She entered the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, followed by her induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

