  • "That’s a fat cookie": Iowa hooper Callie Levin reacts to Kylie Feuerbach & Sydney Affolter trying delicious desserts in Chicago

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Apr 30, 2025 18:05 GMT
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn
Iowa freshman Callie Levin expressed her amazement at the desserts her teammates Kylie Feuerbach and Sydney Affolter tried in Chicago. Feuerbach and Affolter were invited to the "Windy City" by the Chicago White Sox for the unveiling of their Nike City Connect series uniform.

On Tuesday, Feuerbach posted a TikTok video showing her and "Chi-Town" native Affolter enjoying gigantic cookies from Levain Bakery. It was Feuerbach's first time trying the cookies, and she revealed she was convinced by Affolter, who said the bakery was one of her favorite spots.

While Feuerbach got chocolate chip cookies, Affolter got chocolate chip crumble coconuts. The two tried the cookies, which they both loved.

"@sydney affolter great recommendation," Feuerbach captioned the video.
Levin joined other viewers to post a comment on her teammate's video.

"Wow, that's a fat cookie 😋," she wrote.
Feuerbach replied:
"When I said muffin I meant scone but yes so fat."
Callie Levin reacts to Kylie Feuerbach&#039;s TikTok video. Image via @kyliefeuerbach
Kylie Feuerbach to return to Iowa for next season

Kylie Feuerbach is one of Iowa's starters to return for the next season, while starting guards Lucy Olsen and Sydney Affolter have since moved on from their collegiate basketball careers. Feuerbach has one year of eligibility left, which was extended to six seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a medical redshirt after she was sidelined throughout the 2022-23 campaign with a torn ACL.

"I obviously knew going into this year that I had that extra year of eligibility," she said on March 21. "But I wanted to use this year, kind of, and treat it like it was my last. But that's just because I didn't know how I would be feeling at the end of the season, and I think that, physically, I'm not done yet. I feel mentally not done yet.
"I think everything with the game of basketball being done, and it's an amazing opportunity to have another year to be able to play. So I couldn't pass it up."
Feuerbach had her most productive season during the 2024-25 season, where she started in all 32 games, averaging a career-high of 6.4 points and 25.3 minutes per contest. For next season, the Sycamore, Illinois, native is expected to take up a leadership role alongside returning starters Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe. Feuerbach is also expected to be one of the top defenders in the Big Ten.

