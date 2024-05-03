"That’s not happening lol" "This isn’t news" - Fans have mixed reaction to insider's take on LeBron James' son Bronny James' NBA future

LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, declared for the 2024 NBA draft, despite having an underwhelming freshman year with the USC Trojans, last month. As a result, the 19-year-old's NBA future has led to varied responses from fans.

While some believe the USC guard should have stayed at college, others have supported his decision. Considering James is also maintaining his college eligibility and is also in the transfer portal, there's always a chance that he will continue his career at the amateur level.

However, in case James makes it to the pros, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski had a strong response to the possibility, saying that if he gets drafted, he will most likely spend a year in the G League.

"If he does get picked in the draft, he’d likely spend the season in the G League," Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski's take on Bronny James' NBA future led to mixed reactions from college hoops fans on X.

"This isn’t news. I could have told you this," a fan was unmoved by Wojnarowski's take.

"This is too harsh tbh," another fan defended LeBron James' son.

A few fans agreed with Wojnarowski's prediction for the Sierra Canyon School graduate.

"I agree with that."

"Obviously. He clearly is not NBA ready."

On the other hand, some spoke in favor of James.

"That’s not happening lol."

"Cap. Bronny is better than half of these cats you see on League Pass."

Bronny James is at a crossroads in his basketball career.

The LA Lakers are reportedly eyeing Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft

Bronny James during the Pac-12 Tournament

LeBron James recently concluded the 21st season of his NBA career following the LA Lakers' first-round playoff exit. With James in the twilight years of his career, the window for him to fulfill his dream of playing alongside his son is shutting down quickly.

Although Bronny James averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Trojans during his freshman year, reports have emerged about the Lakers' interest in drafting him.

Fans were taken aback by the report due to Bronny's freshman-year struggles at USC. Bronny's draft stock plummeted in the past year, going from a No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft to a second-round pick in the 2025 draft by ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony.

He could still be selected by the Lakers, who have the No. 17 pick in the 2024 draft. After all, there's a possibility that LeBron James will opt out of his $51.4 million player option if he doesn't feel content with the organization this summer.