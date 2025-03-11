“That’s a lock for MOP”: College hoops fans hyped as Paige Bueckers gets fired up after impressive bucket

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is looking to cap off her college basketball career on a high note. On Monday, March 10, her No. 3-ranked squad is going for its fifth consecutive Big East conference tournament championship after winning the conference regular-season title with a dominating 18-0 record.

Ad

The fourth-year sensation has already established herself in the league by winning both the regular season and postseason titles every year under head coach Geno Auriemma's guidance.

Bueckers is displaying a range of emotions in what may be her final Big East matchup. At the 7:03 mark of the third quarter in their conference tournament championship game against the second-seeded Creighton Bluejays, freshman Sarah Strong set up Bueckers with a pass that led to the senior converting an inside and-1 layup.

Ad

Trending

Bueckers was visibly fired up after the play.

Expand Tweet

Ad

College basketball fans and spectators reacted to Bueckers' emotional display during the hotly contested game on X.

"PAIGE BUECKERS AND ONE AND SHE IS SCREAMING YALL WE ARE SO BACK!!!! HELL YEAH!!!!," one fan exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"PAIGE F*CK*NG BUECKERS I LOVE YOU," another said.

"PAIGE BUECKERS AND ONE," a user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers 2-man game is always beautiful basketball," a user shared.

Other users on X expressed admiration for the graduating star amid what appears to be her final Big East conference fixture.

"Yep, that’s a lock for MOP. Paige Mania. March Menace. Bueckers Madness," one fan captioned.

"COME ONN UCONN," another posted.

"Trying to pretend this isn’t paige’s last big east tournament," a fan claimed.

Ad

After their Big East conference tournament run, Bueckers and the rest of the Huskies will set their sights toward the national tournament later this month, with hopes of ending a nine-year drought for their program.

Paige Bueckers posts her third straight 20-point game in the 2025 Big East Conference tournament

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers has eclipsed 20 points for the conference tournament championship game, which is her third straight in the league's postseason.

The Hopkins, Minnesota native recently dropped 20 markers during the quarterfinal victory over the St. John's Red Storm and 23 points in the semifinal triumph against the Villanova Wildcats.

For the campaign, Bueckers is averaging a team-high 18.8 markers, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals a game for the UConn Huskies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here