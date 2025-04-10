"That's our Natty champ": Fans gush over Paige Bueckers as UConn star turns heads with appearance on $70M worth Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show"

Paige Bueckers, a national champion with UConn, appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Wednesday night. After leading the Huskies to a dominant national championship win over South Carolina on Sunday, Bueckers is taking her victory lap — and it includes a stop on late-night television.

Ad

Bueckers made a surprise appearance on the show, stepping on stage with the NCAA women's basketball championship trophy in hand. Fallon kicked off his monologue when Bueckers walked in with the trophy, to the applause of many.

Fallon, whose estimated net worth is $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, asked Bueckers if he could hold the trophy, and the UConn star happily agreed..

"Wow, Oh my gosh! This is great. You guys want to see it?" Fallon asked the audience, who roared in excitement.

Ad

Trending

Bueckers then walked through the crowd to show off the trophy to the fans.

"@paigebueckers crashes Jimmy’s monologue to celebrate @uconnwbb’s March Madness Championship win!" the caption read.

Ad

Her appearance on The Tonight Show sparked a wave of excitement online, with fans flooding the comments section of the show's Instagram post to share their reactions.

"Where is the net?! How did they get it off of her?!" one fan joked.

"That our Natty champ," another wrote.

"Girl went from CT to NY to model for like 30 seconds," one fan said.

Ad

"She’s cheesin from cheek to cheek. So glad she’s a champ🙏🏻" a user added.

"This is so cute I loved watching her play and can’t wait to watch her play in the wnba," another commented.

"She was on for like a minute but it was the best minute ever," one more chimed in.

Ad

Fans commented on Instagram (@fallontonight/IG)

Paige Bueckers feels excited about the future of women's basketball

During her appearance on TODAY, host Savannah Guthrie asked Paige Bueckers for her opinion on the recent surge in popularity of women's basketball, which coincided with Bueckers being at the top of her game.

Ad

She responded that the timing was perfect, even though there are struggles, and that she believes in "divine timing."

"Everything happens and is coming together at a perfect time," Paige Bueckers said (at 3:19). "And, yeah, women's basketball in general is taking off. And I think there is so much — so much room to grow still. So excited for the future."

Ad

The Minnesota native, who averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season, is projected to be the top overall pick in the WNBA draft, which will be held on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here