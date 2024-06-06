"That's a short-term thing": CBB analyst dissects potential LeBron James factor enticing UConn HC Dan Hurley to join Lakers

College basketball analyst Matt Norlander thinks the LeBron James factor of coaching the legendary player is a short-term thing and Dan Hurley needs to think about the long-term in his decision.

Hurley is one of the top college basketball coaches as he helped lead the UConn Huskies to back-to-back national championships. After winning the second straight title, he spoke about wanting a three-peat; but on Thursday, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers are heavily pursuing Hurley to become their head coach.

Norlander believes that the decision to move to the West Coast is also a massive decision that Hurley will need to make.

"The LeBron James factor, sure that's a short-term thing, it's not nothing, the chance to coach LeBron James, who Dan has known for a long time, that is a significant thing. But, LeBron James is not going to be playing in the NBA for the next six or seven years, or the life of the contract that Hurley would be accepting there. So, what kind of situation are you walking into?

"The Lakers struggled to be a team of real relevance. He'd have to take the job knowing what it could be after the time with LeBron James had passed and all that comes with it. Moving to the West Coast, Dan Hurley is a Northeast lifer and this would be as big of a change as you can possibly ask him and his family to make. Those decisions would not come lightly."

As Norlander says, Hurley has to consider what the Lakers will look like after James retires and whether or not he wants to be part of that team.

Would Dan Hurley have to pay a buyout if he takes the Lakers job?

Dan Hurley signed a six-year deal worth $32.1 million in 2023 after winning his first national championship. In the deal, there is a buyout should Hurley leave the school for a competitor or for the NBA.

If Hurley had taken a coaching job at another college, he would have had to pay UConn a $7.5 million buyout. But, if Hurley does take the job with the Lakers which has been reported, his buyout to go to the NBA is only $1.875 million.

Hurley has been the coach of the Huskies since 2018 and has a record of 141-58 record as the coach of UConn, including winning back-to-back national championships.

