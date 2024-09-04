“That’s sick!!!!”: College hoops fans go gaga over Duke’s unreleased players only merch

The Boozer twins — Cameron and Cayden — made an unofficial visit to Duke University this week. They have yet to decide where they will play college basketball but during the school visit they wore unreleased players-only Duke uniforms, which sent college basketball fans into a frenzy.

On Monday, college basketball analyst Zion Olojede shared pictures of Cameron and Cayden Boozer wearing the merchandise on X (formerly Twitter). Zion expressed his disappointment that those exclusive gears have not been made available to the public.

"Ay man, Duke has an unreleased players only clothing line. Is that a button down with D-U-K-E on it? 😭😭," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The creator also made a first comment by sharing additional pictures of unreleased apparel worn by freshmen Cooper Flagg and Darren Harris.

"Like Duke would make so much money if these were available to the public. The shorts, the jackets, the hoodies, the shirts. All of it will sell out," Zion commented.

Expand Tweet

Other college hoops fans also joined the conversation, expressing their reactions to the exclusive players-only merchandise.

"That’s sick!!!!," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"That white one tough," another fan commented.

"Nah let's talk about the leather basketball shorts 🔥," another added.

"The vest is atrocious tho imo 😂" one fan said.

"🔥🔥🔥," a fan commented using emojis.

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out that some of the items are available through other retailers.

"The T-shirts are available! Can get the various ones at either Homefield or SLAM’s online store (for the one Harris is wearing)" a fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Former Duke center Marques Bolden attends Pro Devils Weekend

The Pro Devils Weekend at the K Center practice facility saw several former alums returning to Durham, including two time NBA champions Shane Battier, Dereck Lively, Mark Williams and Marques Bolden.

Bolden, who spent three seasons with the Blue Devils, appreciated the brotherhood and the alumni community he reconnected with during the event.

"It's an amazing feeling being back at Duke," Bolden said. "You know, The Brotherhood is strong, and it lives forever. And so, I'm glad to be a part of it.

"Coming back, seeing the exciting group that we have for this year — and especially with all the exciting alumni, professional players we have — it's been great just to see everybody working, get everybody together this weekend."

Bolden last played for Charlotte in the NBA and currently is a free agent. He played nine games in the league last season but the Hornets waived him in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here