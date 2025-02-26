"That's something I think I gotta work on": Mikey Williams addresses body language issues following Angel Reese interview 

UCF Knights freshman Mikey Williams talked about his interview with WNBA star Angel Reese on the Tuesday episode of Scoop B Radio. Williams joined Reese on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, last November, to discuss his life and career.

During the conversation, the two also shared details about their personal lives and relationships. Both revealed they were single, after which many fans online speculated about a possible romantic connection between them.

On the latest episode of Scoop B Radio, host Brandon Robinson asked Williams about the podcast, including viewers' comments on his "nonchalant" body language and the perception that Reese seemed more interested in him than he was in her.

"Angel is cool for sure, but that interview though — a lot of people say my body language makes me look very laidback," Williams said (at 27:55). "Even when I'm locked in — whether it's during practice or something else — my body language might make it seem like I'm not, like I'm just chilling."

"But that's something I think I gotta work on. During the interview, I was really just listening to her questions, that was it. I was just paying attention."

Mikey Williams was a four-star guard in the 2023 recruiting class who attracted a lot of interest from major college programs. Initially, he committed to the Memphis Tigers but ended up signing with UCF midseason in January 2024.

Mikey Williams struggling to secure consistent playing time at UCF

Despite his high school hype and expectations, Mikey Williams has yet to establish himself as a consistent contributor for Johnny Dawkins' UCF Knights this season. He is averaging 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game for the Knights in 12.7 minutes of play.

The 6-foot-3 San Diego native has appeared in 16 games for UCF but has been playing below the starter level in terms of minutes. He has only started three of those contests, which came in the Knights' last three matchups.

His most productive performance to date was a 14-point, seven-rebound effort against Oklahoma State last week. He also played the most minutes in the same game, where his team lost 95104, making it seven straight defeats.

Mikey Williams made his third start of the freshman season against the Utah Runnin' Utes on Sunday but struggled again to find his groove, scoring just two points on 1-of-5 shooting in 15 minutes of action.

Thanks to Moustapha Thiam and Darius Johnson's combined 30 points, UCF defeated Utah 76-72, snapping their losing streak.

