"The Andrew Wiggins cycle all over again": Fans blown away by $4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa's unbelievable vertical 

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa has everything he needs to prove himself as the next-generation NBA player. With fans already anticipating his arrival in the league, Dybantsa made headlines again after a picture surfaced of his vertical leap.On Tuesday, Tipton Edits posted a photo of Dybantsa, whose NIL valuation is $4.1 million per On3, leaping to a staggering height. Although BYU did not specify the exact number, several reports claim it was around 40.5 inches, which beats the late Kobe Bryant's vertical of 38 inches.&quot;You’re telling me this isn’t AI? 😭AJ Dybantsa’s bounce is unreal,&quot; Tipton Edits wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were in disbelief after looking at the photos and flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. Here's what they had to say:&quot;This is the Andrew Wiggins cycle all over again oh no,&quot; one fan wrote, referring to the former Kansas star's viral vertical leap photo that had fans thinking he was the next big thing.&quot;'Dybantsa SLAMS IT DOWN to cut the Villanova lead to 42,'&quot; a fan said.&quot;Camera angle maybe?&quot; another skeptical fan added.&quot;Coen Carr is way higher,&quot; a user wrote, comparing Dybantsa to the Michigan State forward who reportedly has a 51.5-inch vertical.&quot;Bro he really the greatest,&quot; one comment read.&quot;what the f**k hold on that’s not normal,&quot; another chimed in.Fans commented on Instagram (@tiptonedits/IG)BYU strength coach explains what makes AJ Dybantsa's vertical leap so specialBYU basketball strength and conditioning coach Michael Davie praised the jumping ability of incoming freshman forward AJ Dybantsa. The Cougars' Instagram posted a video of Davie breaking down Dybantsa's numbers, which included a 40.5-inch vertical after doing the NBA combine test.In the clip, Davie explains what they were testing for and how their players stack up against professional athletes.&quot;We were assessing the players’ maximal vertical power ability and aiming to determine, percentile-wise, where our players would rank if they were to enter the NBA draft,&quot; Davie said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe was impressed with what he saw from the Utah Prep product. Davie said that, for a wing position, AJ Dybantsa's jump would place him in the top 5% of NBA players of all time.&quot;It's a pretty impressive feat for an 18-year-old, and we're really excited to see what he can do for BYU this year,&quot; Davie added.Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, signed with Kevin Young and BYU last December after reclassifying from the 2026 class.