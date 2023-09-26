Who could jump higher Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan? Comparing verticals of His Airness and the Black Mamba

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were similar players. Both were score-first shooting guards with an unrivaled competitive nature and unquenchable desire for success. Over the years, both players have noted how they see shades of themselves in each other.

However, there were some slight differences in their games. Jordan was a more explosive athlete than Kobe. The Chicago Bulls superstar boasted a 48-inch vertical, while Kobe was ten inches behind him with a 38-inch vertical. That difference in leaping ability was an important factor during Jordan's era of basketball.

Back in the '90s and early 2000s, the NBA was based on an interior game, where points at the rim were tough to come by unless you could outleap your opponent. Kobe played in that era, too, but found success with his elite space-creation off the dribble and his knock-down mid-range game.

Nevertheless, despite their similar styles and aesthetically pleasing games, Jordan had an athletic edge over Kobe in terms of athleticism.

Both Kobe Byrant and Michael Jordan had some amazing career dunks

During their NBA careers, both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant recorded some incredible in-game dunks. Jordan would often change his shot while in mid-air or glide through the sky en route to a jaw-dropping slam. Kobe's dunks were more of a statement, designed to fire up his teammates and deflate the defense.

One of Jordan's greatest dunks was a putback slam following a missed free throw from Scottie Pippen. The game was against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jordan's dunk came out of nowhere, with the Chicago Bulls superstar already airborne before entering the restricted area. To make the jam more emphatic, Jordan caught the ball as it came off the rim and fired home a one-handed slam.

Kobe also had some breathtaking jams during his career, with one of the most notable coming against the New Orleans Pelicans. The dunk was a 180 reverse double-clutch jam on a second-chance attempt. Kobe's power made the play emphatic and set the crowd alight.

The dunk came early in the fourth quarter, with the Lakers leading 90-74. Both Jordan and Kobe never cared about how big the scoreline was; they kept playing with the same intensity from the first whistle to the last, with both players looking to dominate and deflate their opponents.

Michael Jordan wanted to be a big brother to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan developed a strong friendship off the court, with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar often seeking Jordan's counsel on how to improve his game or approach a season.

When speaking at Kobe's memorial service at the Staples Center, Jordan discussed the extent of his friendship with the late Lakers star.

“He used to call me, text me 11:30, 2:30, 3 o’clock in the morning, talking about post-up moves, footwork and sometimes the triangle,” Jordan said.

Jordan continued:

“The thing about him we could talk about anything that related to basketball, but we could talk about anything related in life,” Jordan said. “As we grew up in life rarely we (do) have friends that we can have conversations like that. It’s even rarer when you grow up against adversaries and have conversations like that.

“I admired him because of his passion – you rarely see someone who is looking and trying to improve each and every day, not just in sports but as a parent, as a husband. I am inspired by what he’s done and what he’s shared with Vanessa and what he’s shared with his kids."

Jordan may have been a more explosive athlete, but it's clear the two players shared a mutual respect that went deeper than just basketball. Two of the greatest scorers in league history developed a bond over their competitive fire.