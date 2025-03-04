"The best PG is Miles and it’s not even close": Fans debate as Paige Bueckers, Olivia Miles and more headline Nancy Lieberman Award finalists 

The finalists for the 2025 Nancy Lieberman Award have been narrowed down to five standout names from the regular season. UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish's Olivia Miles, Kentucky Wildcats' Georgia Amoore, Texas Longhorns' Rori Harmon and UCLA Bruins' Kiki Rice headline the picks for this year's coveted nod to the best point guard.

Ad

Ever since the 1999-2000 women's college basketball season, the award has been bestowed to the top point guard in the country inspired by Lieberman's floor general skills and playmaking through her career. With names like Harmon being considered as posted by @wcollegehoops on Instagram, there has been a lot of fanfare on who should truly win it.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans flooded the comments section with their takes on who should bring home the award this year, with many particularly keen on Miles winning the award.

"The best PG is miles and it’s not even close," one fan claimed.

(Source: @wcollegehoops on Instagram)

"This award should go to Amoore…the other great pg’s have 5 star help!" another fan wrote.

Ad

(Source: @wcollegehoops on Instagram)

"Miles, she got the better numbers," one fan said.

Ad

(Source: @wcollegehoops on Instagram)

"Miles by a parsec," another fan added.

Ad

(Source: @wcollegehoops on Instagram)

Several fans shared their thoughts on the criteria of the award as a whole, but most seemed to favor Bueckers or Amoore as their pick.

Ad

"It’s harder and harder to classify players for the various awards because positions are getting more amorphous over the years. Just my thought. And also, Paige wins this one," one fan said.

(Source: @wcollegehoops on Instagram)

"Oofff this is tough. I love all of them. Trying to leave any biased out because I’m a Texas fan and I just love Amoore, but Paige deserves this one," another fan said.

Ad

(Source: @wcollegehoops on Instagram)

"Paige has the highest FG% and 3PT% it’s gotta be her. Her passes are incredible and when she shoots it goes in," one fan wrote.

Ad

(Source: @wcollegehoops on Instagram)

"Paige is the best player on this list but it’s a pg award and she plays almost every position. Thats part of why her numbers are so high. Georgia and Olivia have the stats and team results as true points," another fan commented.

Ad

(Source: @wcollegehoops on Instagram)

Nevertheless, this season's Nancy Lieberman Award will name its 26th winner later this month as the collegiate basketball campaign heats up for postseason play.

Ad

Paige Bueckers is the only freshman ever to win the Nancy Lieberman Award

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amongst the current fray of finalists for the Nancy Lieberman award this 2025, fourth-year star Paige Bueckers is the only freshman to have ever won it back in 2021. Now that the Hopkins, Minnesota native is in her final campaign with UConn, winning another could further cement her legacy as one of the greatest guards of all time in collegiate basketball history.

Who do you think deserves to win the award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here