“The Bronny James report is absurd”: NBA analyst calls LeBron’s son his “appendage” for not attending other NBA teams' workouts

Bronny James has been the center of much media attention and scrutiny since his decision to join the NBA draft in April. Many questioned the legitimacy of his prospects because of his poor freshman season with the USC Trojans, where he averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Things mellowed after Bronny's promising performance in the NBA draft combine. But James' decision to only work out with two teams, the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers, in the pre-draft process out of the ten that invited him for workouts is not being received well.

On "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" NBA analyst Billy Gil said (Starting at 0:37 in the video below):

"The Bronny report is absurd. ... You see his stats and (you're) like, ‘Should this guy be in the NBA draft after a season? Maybe he should stick around a little bit longer and get a little bit better at basketball before he goes to the NBA.’ But no. He's going to come out here after averaging 4.8 points a game.

"But he doesn't want to be known for being LeBron's son, which is insane, right? So you would think if‌ you don't want to be known for being LeBron's son and just like an appendage of LeBron going wherever (he) goes, then you'd go to any team that drafts you, right? No. Because 10 teams invite you to work out and you said, 'No, I'm not going to work out for eight of them.'"

Bronny James' agent shares the focus is not on father and son playing together

LeBron James has been vocal about his desire to share the same court as his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. Many believed that teams would draft Bronny just to sign his father. But the young star denied those rumors, claiming he wants to create a name for himself and not be associated with his father.

Bronny James' agent, Rich Paul, mirrored the thought as he said to ESPN:

"The Lakers need to look at Bronny like everyone else. If they value him enough and he's there, that's great. If it's not the Lakers, that's great. I won't be mad if it's not. It's obvious that people hear the conversation around the dad and son playing together, but that's not our focus. If it happens organically, great. I'm not building on that."

Bronny James is a predicted No. 54 pick, with a high possibility of a two-way contract in the G League first. However, Paul said that his client would not sign such a contract and would only play in the NBA.

