NBA insider predicts Bronny James is destined for G-League post-NBA draft

Despite not being among the projected lottery picks, Bronny James is one of the most-watched prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft. He might not even end up getting drafted, and he has left his options open by entering the transfer portal so he could return to college.

If LeBron James' son does end up making it into the league, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski believes that he knows what his first season will look like. As per Woj, whichever team he ends up with will likely assign him to their G-League affiliate.

Regardless of where Bronny James is drafted, the team that picks him up can assign him to the G-League at any time while also calling him up to the main roster every now and then to get some valuable experience.

In the event that he is not drafted, Bronny can still land with an NBA team by signing as an unrestricted free agent. If this happens, he will likely sign a two-way contract so he can spend most of his time in the G-League.

Bronny averaged 4.8 points 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in his freshman season in USC. These numbers are among the weaker ones for the 2024 NBA Draft Class, which is why he is projected to go in the second round or even undrafted.

Despite that, he is still receiving a lot of attention. This is mostly because what happens to him in the draft has direct implications for what LeBron will do in free agency.

Shams Charania reported that the Lakers are interested in drafting Bronny James to keep LeBron

LeBron James has a player option for the 2024-25 season. This means he holds all the cards and can choose to enter free agency or leverage his position to negotiate a better deal with his current team.

Despite being the oldest player in the league, he remains highly productive as he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season. If he decides to become a free agent, the market for his services will be high. Many expect him to re-sign with the LA Lakers. However, the LA front office seems like they don't want to take any chances.

Shams Charania shared with hoops fans on the Pat McAfee show that the Lakers are interested in drafting Bronny James. That would see LeBron fulfill his dream of playing with his son in the NBA.

One of the picks that the Lakers possess in the upcoming draft in June is the 17th pick, the same position they were in last year which they used to draft Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Whether they want to use that pick to take Bronny or if they'll make some moves to secure more picks for 2024 remains to be seen.