LeBron James playing with Bronny James no longer priority for Lakers star amid possible free agency per Rich Paul, claims NBA insider

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed on Tuesday that LeBron James is no longer making playing with his son, Bronny, a top priority as he considers his future with a $51 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

Wojnarowski reported on NBA Today that LeBron, whose LA Lakers were knocked out of the playoffs by a Jamal Murray game-winner in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, has adjusted his focus, citing agent Rich Paul.

“In my conversations with Rich Paul, who obviously represents LeBron James but will also represent Bronny James, the idea of them playing together is not a priority. It’s not foremost, at least any longer, in LeBron James’ mind,” he said.

In April, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal. The younger James averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37% from the field, 27% from 3-point range and 68% from the free-throw line in his freshman year with the USC Trojans, which was marred by health issues.

Wojnarowski said Rich Paul's objective during the pre-draft phase for Bronny is to find the optimal system and organization that can help in his development.

"If he does go in the draft, he very likely would spend next year in the G League,” Wojnarowski said.

The Lakers are slated to have the 17th overall pick in this year's draft, assuming the New Orleans Pelicans opt to take their first-round selection next year as per the terms of the 2019 Anthony Davis trade. Additionally, they will have the 55th overall pick.

LeBron James on plans after this season: ‘I do not know yet’

With LeBron James out of the postseason, attention has turned to his future in the NBA. He recently shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he plans to focus on spending time with his family and friends.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends!” he said.

“When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then 🤫. Love 👑”

LeBron James had hinted at retirement after he and the Lakers were swept out of the playoffs last year by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

However, before the start of the 2022-23 season, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers, including a player option for the 2024-25 season. With this option, LeBron could join the team that selects his son in the upcoming NBA Draft.

