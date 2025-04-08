“The furthest thing from clutch”: Fans judge Cooper Flagg as interesting Duke stats reveals season’s shortcomings

Duke star Cooper Flagg was in the spotlight as fans were critical of his play in the closing minutes of games. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, ESPN shared surprising stats that highlighted a trend involving Flagg and the Blue Devils.

The post showed a graphic showing all of Duke’s four losses this season and a video compilation of the Blue Devils being unable to close out those games.

“In all four of Duke’s losses, the Blue Devils were within a possession with less than 15 seconds left,” the caption read.

In the comments section, fans singled out Flagg, who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 48.1%, and labeled him as ineffective when closing out games. Fans highlighted plays during close games when Cooper Flagg couldn't get the bucket.

“Flagg's a great player but is the furthest thing from clutch,” a fan commented.

“Cooper Flagg is the Lamar Jackson of CBB. Best player on the court until clutch time,” another fan commented.

Other fans reacted as well.

“unfortunately a cooper flagg turnover compilation,” a fan said.

“Am i seeing what i think im seeing with the game on the line?” another fan commented.

“They all end in cooper coughing the rock up,” a fan commented.

Cooper Flagg wins Naismith Award after Final Four defeat

Just one day after a Final Four loss to Houston on Saturday, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg accepted one of college basketball’s highest honors, the Naismith Trophy. Flagg, who led Duke to a 35-4 record, won the award, which is given annually to the best player in men’s college basketball.

The Blue Devils fell short of the national championship game, losing 70-67 to the Houston Cougars in a dramatic finish. Despite the loss, Flagg’s impact was undeniable as he averaged 21.0 ppg while shooting 44.2% during the postseason ahead of the 2025 NBA draft as the projected No. 1 pick.

“It’s an incredible honor for me,” Flagg said. “This whole year, this tournament — it went by so fast. It’s been a blur, but an incredible year.

“I give all the credit to my teammates, Coach (Jon) Scheyer, the staff and the medical team for getting me ready every night and letting me be myself on and off the court.”

“I wouldn’t be here without them (his parents). The car rides to AAU games, everything.”

Winning the Naismith Trophy crowned Flagg’s efforts in an impressive season.

