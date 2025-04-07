Duke legend JJ Redick issues major Cooper Flagg statement

Cooper Flagg's collegiate season has come to an end, and with it, his days on campus. The Duke Blue Devils star is expected to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft, and he's projected to be the first overall pick.

When asked about him, fellow Duke legend JJ Redick had nothing but positive things to say. He compared him to former Chicago Bulls star Luol Deng, and he believes he can have an even better career.

“I think he’s already cemented himself as a Duke legend," Redick said. "I really mean that. I think just in terms of his impact on winning on both ends of the floor. It’s hard for me to think of another freshman who has done that.

"I played with a guy my sophomore year, Luol Deng, who was our best player on a Final Four team and I think Cooper’s season has surpassed Luol’s and Luol made two All-Star games and had a terrific NBA career. I think the biggest thing that stands out is, he’s talented, but he plays so hard. He’s a rare breed. I’d put all my chips on him.”

Flagg is a 6-foot-9 phenom who can put the ball on the floor and create for others, pull up from all three levels, and he also takes pride in playing defense.

He's a small forward in a center's body, and his jack-of-all-trades game, work ethic, and impressive physical traits make scouts believe he's going to be the next two-way superstar.

Cooper Flagg opens up on missed shot vs. Houston

Cooper Flagg led Duke in all major categories, and he put them on their shoulders all the way to the Final Four.

However, he fell short on Saturday in the biggest game of his career yet. With nine seconds left in the game and down one, he missed a turnaround shot that would've given his team a one-point lead.

When asked about it, the Maine native took ownership of the miss, but he also admitted that he would've taken that shot over and over.

“It’s the play Coach drew up,” Flagg said after the loss. “Took it into the paint. Thought I got my feet set, rose up. Left it short, obviously. A shot I’m willing to live with in the scenario.”

The Blue Devils' potential championship-winning season ended with the 3-point loss to the Houston Cougars, but this is just the beginning for Flagg.

