"The guy hasn't played coordinated basketball at a high level": NCAA analyst delivers reality check for St. John's PG Bryce Hopkins

St. John's transfer Bryce Hopkins is expected to make a major impact for Rick Pitino's program, but NCAA analyst John Fanta is pumping the brakes on the hype. Hopkins played only three games last season due to injuries and dealt with similar issues the year before, leaving a question mark on his potential performance.

Analysts Rob Dauster and Fanta discussed the Red Storm's outlook on the Thursday episode of Field of 68: Offseason Grades, where they highlighted the team's overall makeover before diving into the Hopkins situation.

Fanta talked about the X factor being the health of center Zuby Ejiofor, while also noting the uncertainty surrounding Hopkins.

"We don't know what version of Hopkins we're going to see. We really do not," Fanta said (10:55). "The guy hasn't played coordinated basketball at a high level in two years."

Dauster agreed with Fanta's sentiment, pointing out that a healthy Bryce Hopkins at his peak would significantly elevate St. John's.

"Like, if he's the guy that he was when he got hurt, which was Big East Player of the Year caliber, then yes — St. John's is going to be very, very good," Dauster said.

Although Dauster is leaning towards the likelihood of a successful comeback for Hopkins, he didn't disregard the obstacles the forward faces, given his time away from the game.

Analyst says Bryce Hopkins must shine for St. John's to make deep tournament run

Rick Pitino led St. John's to the Big East regular season and tournament titles last season but failed to drive past the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The upcoming season, Pitino has assembled a roster many expect to contend for a national title.

Analyst Rob Dauster discussed the Red Storm's expectations and how far they can go next season in the aforementioned Field of 68 podcast episode, emphasizing Bryce Hopkins' role in determining the team's success.

"My expectations for this group are that they will be right there competing for a Big East regular season championship and Big East tournament championship, and they'll be right there competing for the Final Four," Dauster said.

"If the point guard situation plays out and if Bryce Hopkins is the best version of himself, this team could easily end up being a one seed with the schedule they've put together heading into the tournament."

Hopkins averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in 2022-23 - his last full season - earning him first-team All-Big East honors.

