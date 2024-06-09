"The Lakers do NOT think Dan Hurley would actually take the offer": David Pingalore shares latest update on UConn HC amid rumors of NBA transition

The last few days have seen the rumor spread that UConn Huskies men's basketball coach Dan Hurley could become the next coach of the LA Lakers. This would be an interesting situation but not everybody seems to believe it will happen.

KTLA Sports Reporter and Anchor David Pingalore discussed how his sources do not think that Dan Hurley will get the job for the Lakers. According to them, the Purple and Gold will work out a deal with JJ Reddick.

"According to my NBA sources... they (the Lakers) do not think (Dan) Hurley would actually take the offer if there still is one. (JJ) Reddick is still their guy."

This would be an interesting wrinkle for the UConn Huskies. The deal on the table for the Lakers job could force the UConn Huskies to offer a significant raise to their defending back-to-back NCAA Champion coach to keep him in Storrs.

The rumors have been circulating this week and Hurley could be in a great position to decide on his future. There has been no official word on the next Lakers coach, but it seems that Pingalore expects Hurley to not make the jump to the NBA.

If Dan Hurley does not go to the LA Lakers, will he stay with the UConn Huskies?

While it is impossible to say definitively, the expectation is he will either take the LA Lakers' job or stay at UConn. If he stays, Dan Hurley can attempt to become the second coach in men's college basketball history to win three consecutive national championships.

It is also expected that the UConn Huskies would offer a contract extension with a significant pay raise in order to keep him. However, that is purely speculative at this point. Hurley signed a six-year, $32.1 million contract after the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see what the next few weeks have in store for him.

