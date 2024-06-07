"We’re looking at the 2025 National Champions": Fans hype up UConn Huskies squad as players train hard for upcoming season 

The UConn Huskies were expected to dominate the 2023-24 season and ended up with consecutive national titles. Now, UConn, who is already the first team with back-to-back titles since 2007, can become the only team with a three-peat since UCLA in 1967. The women's squad – who lost in the final four stage to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes – will be hoping to give Paige Bueckers a shot at the title.

UConn Huskies women's basketball Instagram page recently uploaded a montage of its core players putting in the extra work. It exhibited Bueckers, 'KK' Arnold, Ayanna Patterson and others displaying their scoring touch against a few men's team players.

Fans immediately showered the women's squad with love, pitting the program for success next season through their comments:

"We’re looking at the 2025 National Champions," a fan immediately predicted UConn's mettle to create history.

"This team is gonna be very hard to beat I can js tell," another fan commented.

"Petition for the schedule to be released early," another follower humorously displayed their excitement.

Moreover, fans also pointed out their favorite elements from the new roster:

"CHEN - BUECKERS," a fan highlighted the fondness of their new duo, Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen.

"Allie’s shot looked JUST LIKE AZZI’s," another fan claimed that Allie Ziebell has imbibed Azzi Fudd's shot mechanics.

"My queen sarah strong w/the beautiful back door cut," another follower wrote.

Geno Auriemma has his UConn Huskies time extended

UConn Huskies women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma has been with the institution for nearly 40 years. Earlier this week, Director of Athletics David Benedict revealed that Auriemma has signed a five-year extension to his existing contract.

The offer is valued at $18.7 million and will enable him to lead the UConn Huskies' squad until April 2029. The head coach will receive $400,000 as an annual base salary. Moreover, Auriemma is subjected to receive additional compensation through performance-based incentives over each season.

Additionally, he will also receive $2.94 million to fulfill duties like speaking at events, media obligations and consulting for the coming season, which will increase by $200,000 each year till his contract's end.

Do you think Uconn's men's team can three-peat next season? And will Paige Bueckers and Co. finally win a championship together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

