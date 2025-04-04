“The LeBron James for the girls”: Fans hail Paige Bueckers as UConn star wins 2025 Wade Trophy

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is putting all her focus on winning her first championship this year. On Monday, March 31, her second-seeded Huskies of Spokane Regional 4 defeated the first seed in the USC Trojans by seven points, 72-65, for their Elite Eight game in this year's national tournament.

The Geno Auriemma-coached squad now advances nearer to their goal of a national title as they ramp up their preparations for a hotly-contested NCAA Final Four fixture. But Bueckers and Co. can celebrate momentarily as the fourth-year star received another individual accolade of her college basketball career.

On Thursday, April 3, it was announced that Bueckers is the 2025 Wade Trophy winner, It is given by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. The WBCA determines the award winner annually.

College basketball fans and spectators, especially the UConn faithful, then hailed Bueckers for another achievement in her senior year of collegiate hoops.

"The Lebron (James) for the girls," one fan claimed with crying emojis.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"THE GOAT," another fan exclaimed.

"So proud GOAT," another user asserted with a tearing up emoji.

"I mean this is the Paige Bucketss, love it for her," a fan wrote with several emojis.

Other users then shared their reactions by claiming that Bueckers was the only player this season who deserved to win the award.

"I knew it once I saw the NPOY came out, woohoo," one fan said with a clapping emoji.

"Well, duh, who else was gonna get it," another fan commented with a clapping emoji.

"No one more deserving," a fan posted with a clapping emoji.

On her fourth and likely final year with the Huskies, Bueckers has averaged a team-high 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

Paige Bueckers continues to credit the people around her for her individual accolades

During Paige Bueckers' acceptance speech for the 2025 Wade Trophy, one segment of it included the senior to once again give all the credit to her support system, such as her teammates, coaches and family, as the main factors in her winning awards such as the aforementioned one.

"So many people contribute to an individual award. It's truly a team accomplishment. So, extremely grateful, extremely blessed," Bueckers said. (0:15)

The UConn Huskies are now moving on to their NCAA Final Four matchup in the first seed overall in the UCLA Bruins on Friday, April 4, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

