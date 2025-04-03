WATCH: Paige Bueckers and Co. try their hands at some GloRilla music

UConn guard Paige Bueckers, along with her teammates Jana El-Alfy and KK Arnold, as well as several other Final Four players, took time out of their busy schedules to try to rap a GloRilla song. UCLA's Lauren Betts, Texas' Taylor Jones and South Carolina's Chloe Kitts also tried reciting the lyrics in a video posted on Thursday.

The four teams will compete in the NCAA Final Four in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, as UConn battles UCLA and defending champion South Carolina takes on its SEC opponent, Texas.

However, ahead of the matchups, the players were involved in a fun segment from March Madness where they were handed a lyric from GloRilla's 2024 hit song, "Let Her Cook," and asked to read it aloud.

Many struggled to get through the intro of the song.

"This is crazy, I'mma look crazy, but I'm just embrace it," Paige Bueckers said.

Lauren Betts was next but said she was not doing it alone and picked her teammate to join. UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez correctly sang the intro, and Betts followed.

South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley also found it hard to sing, and so did her teammate Bree Hall. Chloe Kitts tried but laughed through it. Taylor Jones from Texas was the best, as she sang her line perfectly.

According to Billboard, GloRilla will be headlining the AT&T Super Saturday Concert during the Final Four weekend in Tampa.

Geno Auriemma reflects on Paige Bueckers' journey through endless hardships

It has not been a smooth ride for Paige Bueckers during her career at UConn, as she has had to overcome many obstacles, including a season-ending knee injury in 2022.

Ahead of Friday's Final Four matchup between the Huskies and the Bruins, UConn coach Geno Auriemma reflected on the journey his star guard has gone through.

"There's been a lot of obstacles thrown Paige's way. A lot of adversity that's come her way," Auriemma said.

"We've all talked about it whether it was the bubble her freshman year, not having the whole team her sophomore year when we're playing for a national championship, missing another year, [and] playing short-handed last year. So, there's been one thing after another, after another, after another."

Paige Bueckers is in her final year with the Huskies, so she hopes to leave on a high note by leading the team to a national championship.

She has been on a rampaging run in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 34 points in the second round against South Dakota State, 40 against Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 and 31 against USC in the Elite Eight.

