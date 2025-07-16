Mikey Williams officially committed to Sacramento State and has already got Hornets fans buzzing. On Tuesday, the school took to social media to highlight Williams’ impressive shooting performance during a workout session.

On Instagram, Mikey Williams was captured shooting 9-of-10 from beyond the arc in a drill that left fans in awe. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal stepped in as general manager and former Kings great Mike Bibby took over as coach of Sacramento State’s basketball program. The duo signed their first marquee player in Williams, with his latest display validating the hype.

“Mikey vs. the numbers 👀🔥 #stingersup,” the caption read.

Williams was one of the most talked-about high school players in the country as he dominated headlines at San Ysidro High School in San Diego. The footage stirred reactions from fans expressing their thoughts in the comment section.

“This is wild man. Like really? Very excited for this year,” one fan commented.

“Mid-range is on point. Long 2 balls,” another fan said.

He made a debut in 2019 and put up a career-high 77-point game, breaking a CIF San Diego Section record. By the end of his freshman season, he was averaging nearly 30 points per game and was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.

Some other fans in the comment section expressed a mix of excitement, encouragement and playful critique, while others reacted to his impressive shots.

“His foot on the line,” one fan said.

“Keep those feet off the grass😉, ” a fan commented

“This young man will win and he will have the best story,” another fan said.

Sacramento State fans stunned as Mikey Williams goes 9/10 in a shooting drill - Image source: Instagram/sacstatembb

Now at Sacramento State after a short stay at UCF, where he averaged 5.1 points in 14 minutes across 18 games, Williams will be aiming to embrace a fresh start and give fans a reason to believe.

Mikey Williams shows off intense workout ahead of 2025–26 season

Mikey Williams wasted no time getting to work ahead of his highly anticipated debut with Sacramento State. Fresh off announcing his transfer from UCF to Sacramento State in April, Williams posted a series of images on Instagram from a training session on May 28.

The pictures, shared across his Instagram and other platforms, showed Williams going hard on the court, pulling up for jump shots, attacking the rim and playing one-on-one defense.

"All in🖤," Williams wrote.

The images quickly grabbed attention, with fans and followers reacting to his sharp form and focus. One photo showed him in mid-air, knocking down a jumper with a defender contesting. Another captured a dunk, as he showed his athleticism.

Williams began his college career at UCF. During the 2024–25 season, appearing in 18 games for the Knights. Williams decided to re-enter the transfer portal in March, seeking a fresh opportunity.

