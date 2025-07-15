"I'm gonna punch you in f**king face" - Shaquille O'Neal checks Robert Griffin III with stern warning over controversial Angel Reese 'monkey post'

Shaquille O’Neal has furiously hit out at Robert Griffin III over a controversial Angel Reese comment. On Thursday, Griffin claimed that members of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese’s inner circle reached out to him to confirm that she “hates” Caitlin Clark.

Reese and her mother, in response, denied that anyone close to her contacted the ex-NFL star. This incident left O’Neal utterly enraged as he hit back at Griffin on Tuesday’s episode of Bailey Jackson’s "Off the Record" podcast.

“Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f***ing face,” O’Neal said. “It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it bro. You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone. I'm the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F****** stop it. That's the last time.

Leave [Reese and Caitlin Clark] alone. You already spoke on it. Let it go. So what? He hates her. So f****** what? I hate you now [RGIII] for messing with her. Now what?"

O'Neal has been a long-standing supporter of Angel Reese and has shown it publicly on various occasions. One thing is for certain: Shaq is going to be pulling out all the stops to defend Reese from scrutiny.

