College basketball fans reacted to Serbian forward Filip Jovic officially committing to Auburn.

Playing for Mega SuperBet in the Adriatic League, Jovic brings a strong resume from Europe. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Jovic is an “experienced, physical, SEC-ready body” for Bruce Pearl’s squad.

However, that “SEC-ready” label has stirred debate. One fan took to social media to question the toughness of the Southeastern Conference.

The jab hinted at a larger sentiment among fans that the league’s physical reputation might be overstated, especially when it concerned a player already tested at the professional level overseas. While another welcomed the forward to the league, referencing the league as a jungle.

“SEC ready body, wtf. The SEC ain’t that tough guy,” a fan tweeted.

“Welcome to the Jungle. War Eagle!” another fan replied.

Jovic’s commitment has been widely celebrated by Auburn faithful, who view him as a major addition to an already strong offseason haul.

“War Damn!!!🦅,” a fan commented.

“Great job,” another fan wrote.

“Cut to 2026 as Senator Bruce Pearl (R) casts deciding vote on the Serbian Basketball Exclusion Act,” one fan said.

For Jovic, the move to Auburn has presented an opportunity to adapt his international experience to college basketball while competing at a high level.

Auburn secures commitment from standout Filip Jovic

Auburn Tigers have added Serbian forward Filip Jovic to its roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-9 big man was officially announced on Wednesday after a strong professional season with Serbian club KK Mega Basket.

Jovic averaged 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just over 22 minutes per game this past season. His international experience makes him an asset as Auburn looks to stack up for another deep postseason run.

Jovic was known for his versatility and touch around the basket. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl and his staff have been aggressive in reshaping the roster since the Tigers’ successful 2024-25 campaign, which included winning the SEC regular season title and advancing to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to Jovic, Auburn has landed a strong group of transfers this offseason. These include Division II star Elyjah Freeman, Texas Tech wing Kevin Overton, Mississippi State forward KeShawn Murphy and UCF’s scorer Keyshawn Hall.

The Tigers look set to welcome freshmen: four-star shooting guards Kaden Magwood (ranked No. 61 nationally) and Simon Walker (No. 114) and four-star small forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (No. 44).

