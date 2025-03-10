"Theee worst coach in basketball": USC fans left fuming as JuJu Watkins and co. lose to UCLA in major Big Ten upset

Despite JuJu Watkins' best efforts, the No. 1 seed USC Trojans fell to No. 2 seed UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament final, leaving their fans angered and frustrated. Watkins put up a valiant 29 points and six rebounds, but it wasn't enough, as the Bruins prevailed 72-67 to win the title.

USC started strongly, taking a 5-point lead in the first quarter and adding another five in the second. However, UCLA stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring the Trojans 17-9 and cutting the deficit to just two points. In the fourth quarter, UCLA took the lead and marched to victory.

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for USC fans, who expressed their dissatisfaction in the team's X post about the final result.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Theee worst coach in basketball. They had 1 made FG with a minute left in the quarter. That lady as awful," one wrote.

"How to choke a game featuring JuJu Watkins and the dog s**t around her," another frustrated fan said.

"I said back last year after UConn lost, USC coach /coaches is gonna be the reason they lose it all in 2025. TODAY IS EXHIBIT A," one user commented.

"Gottlieb over thought too much. Her substitutions were weird and didn’t allow players to get in rhythm," a fan opined.

"Blowing a 13 point lead to a team you've already beat twice in the championship game is going to sting," another fan lamented.

"Total offensive collapse along with trash rotations," one more added.

JuJu Watkins outpaces Caitlin Clark's early career total, scoring 1,684 points

After JuJu Watkins scored 920 points as a freshman, breaking the national record for most points in a debut season, there were conversations about whether she could match Caitlin Clark's historic scoring output at Iowa.

Clark holds the NCAA all-time scoring record with 3,951 points, a number that seems almost unattainable. However, with her 29-point performance against UCLA on Sunday, Watkins has surpassed Clark's scoring total through her first two college seasons.

Caitlin Clark: 1,662 points in first two seasons

JuJu Watkins: 1,684 points in first two seasons

Watkins has the NCAA Tournament games ahead of her this season to add to her total.

While the 6-foot-2 sophomore guard's scoring output has been remarkable, she has a long way to go to catch up to Clark’s all-time record. Clark's numbers didn't soar until her junior year, capping off her career with 1,234 points as a senior — an NCAA single-season scoring record.

